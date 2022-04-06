Pusha T Talks New Jay-Z Collab, McDonald’s Beef & Producing ‘It’s Almost Dry’ With Ye & Pharrell

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Pusha T is officially in album mode again with his upcoming LP It’s Almost Dry, and that already means 2022 is all the more greater for giving us what could possibly be the greatest rap record of the year.

Quicksilva got the “Diet Coke” emcee to call into the studio for a brief chat about his fire new single with Jay-Z titled “Neck & Wrist,” in addition to what we can expect from an album with production split between Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

On top of chopping it up about music, the conversation also dived into the beef, both literally and figuratively, between McDonald’s and Arby’s that he got involved in by way of his recently-released “Spicy Fish Diss Track.” He also reveals a few details behind It’s Almost Dry and the possibility of both a Clipse reunion and a Jay-Z collab album.

Watch our full interview with Pusha T below on The Quicksilva Show:

