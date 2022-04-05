What Is Fair Housing Month And Why Is It Important To Black People?

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The fight for civil rights isn’t just about voting, it also encompasses equality in everyday living, including the right not to be discriminated against when trying to purchase or sell a home. In April 1968 the Fair Housing Act (FHA) was passed. Now every year during the month we celebrate the Fair Housing Act and the rights it afforded Blacks trying to build a life in America. But why April? Yes, the Act was passed in April, but that’s not the only reason we celebrate it on the 4th month of every year.

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the FHA into law just a week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Fair Housing Act is directly tied to Dr. King’s legacy. His commitment to equal opportunity in every community is embodied by the Fair Housing Act. As we remember King, we remember the reasons he fought tirelessly for equal rights. One of the reasons we need fair housing is because it helps build strong, lasting communities. Due to a long history of discriminatory lending practices called ‘redlining,‘ Black homeownership and wealth have always been a struggle. Although the Fair Housing Act ended the official practice of redlining, sadly, some of its discriminatory ways have still seeped into the processes of homeownership.

In August 2021, NewsOne reported Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their appraisals, in what is known as “appraisal discrimination.”

Housing and Urban Development have put together a task force called the interagency Property Appraisal Valuation Equity Task Force or PAVE for short. The group, which will be led by Secretary Marcia Fudge of HUD, former ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, and 20 year HUD staffer Melody Taylor, will try to combat the decades-old issue of “appraisal discrimination.” But protections should already fall under the Fair Housing Act.

Who Does The Fair Housing Act Protect?

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or disability.

It also makes it illegal to harass persons because of race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, familial status, or national origin. Among other things, this forbids sexual harassment.

What is Illegal Discrimination Under The Fair Housing Act?

Refuse to rent or sell housing

Refuse to negotiate for housing

Otherwise make housing unavailable

Set different terms, conditions or privileges for sale or rental of a dwelling

Provide a person different housing services or facilities

Falsely deny that housing is available for inspection, sale or rental

Make, print or publish any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination

Impose different sales prices or rental charges for the sale or rental of a dwelling

Use different qualification criteria or applications, or sale or rental standards or procedures, such as income standards, application requirements, application fees, credit analyses, sale or rental approval procedures or other requirements

Evict a tenant or a tenant’s guest

Harass a person

Fail or delay performance of maintenance or repairs

Limit privileges, services or facilities of a dwelling

Discourage the purchase or rental of a dwelling

Assign a person to a particular building or neighborhood or section of a building or neighborhood

What Is Fair Housing Month And Why Is It Important To Black People?

