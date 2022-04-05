Virginia Teacher Sues Student For Racism After Having Bananas Repeatedly Left At His Doorstep

Prejudice can come in many shapes and forms, mainly due to how negative stereotyping is often used to express racism in subtle ways — think of it as the “throw-the-stone-and-hide-the-hand” approach for racists of the world.
The well-documented history of Black people being inhumanely compared to apes recently came to light in Virginia after a history teacher decided to sue a former student for leaving a banana on his door once every month.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Speaking with WAVY TV 10, Joel Mungo referred to the incident as his first experience with racism in the 21 years that he’s been a history teacher at Menchville High School in Newport News. Starting last October, Mungo says the banana was always placed in the same spot in front of his classroom doorway and considered it to be a “deliberate act.”
More details below, via WAVY:
“After the sixth time, Mungo said enough was enough.
Mungo reported the problem to Menchville administrators who pulled up surveillance video and found the student believed to be responsible: a 10th-grader in one of Mungo’s classes.
‘I gave the student a chance to come clean. I asked him, ‘Hey did you do this?’ He said ‘No,’ he played dumb, ‘No idea what you’re talking about.’ So I said ‘OK, go down to the assistant principal.’ I’m the only Black teacher he has. He has six other teachers. No other teachers were involved,’ Mungo said.
Mungo says the student’s parents were contacted. He was placed on a two-day suspension and removed from Mungo’s class.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Mungo says his pending lawsuit is more about being fed up with the many recent acts of racism in schools, specifically highlighting the HBCU bomb threats and noose situations similar to the report out of Chicago not too long ago. We can understand his frustration, but is suing a teenager the route to go. Let us know your thoughts on this!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
21 Positive Images Of Black Dads That Shattered False Stereotypes On Father’s Day
21 Positive Images Of Black Dads That Shattered False Stereotypes On Father’s Day
1.
1 of 21
#ChangeTheNarrative !!! LOVE IT BRUH!!!💪🏾❤️💯 #TeamDL #blackfathers #blackfathersmatter #love #family #fatherdaughter #Repost @niecynash1 with @get_repost— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 29, 2019
・・・
Help someone be great today! 🙌🏽 #rp @theblackmancan pic.twitter.com/t2pKhQ8u6p
2.
2 of 21
Black Fathers will change the mindset of our next generation by simply being present ✊🏾— Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) January 22, 2019
And we will continue to push THIS narrative no matter how much we are attacked.. #ChangeTheNarrative pic.twitter.com/0o2IC7NIyn
3.
3 of 21
Always Dope to see a Dad Doing His Daughters Hair 💕#STRONGBLACKFATHERS— Strong Black Fathers (@SBFathers) June 10, 2019
.
.
.
.
.#Blackfathersmatter #Blackfathers #BlackDads #Blackmen #Blacklove #Blackexcellence #Dads #DontforgetDads #Daddyduties #Prouddad #Dadlife #DadGoals #Daddysgirl #Daddyslittlegirl #dadsanddaughters pic.twitter.com/nUNRFhk6df
4.
4 of 21
BLACK FATHERS MATTER ✊🏿— hennywithmyKoke 🏁 (@FlynnAlKapone) June 6, 2019
@G9D___ pic.twitter.com/23IYLHEoe7
5.
5 of 21
BLACK FATHERS MATTER ✊🏿@MurdaMurrr pic.twitter.com/GLpXIs1xvJ— hennywithmyKoke 🏁 (@FlynnAlKapone) June 8, 2019
6.
6 of 21
Black Fathers Matter 💯👨👧@SavageHipsters IG:Maniesco_#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Ze4FAg7ihe— Escooooo 💫💫 (@Maniesco_) June 15, 2019
7.
7 of 21
#blackfathersmatter pic.twitter.com/oLyUA6BHv1— issa tete (@loveli_tete) June 8, 2019
8.
8 of 21
Black fathers matter ❤️❤️ @BlackOwnedUS pic.twitter.com/iOKqcjd2Rw— TV One (@tvonetv) May 6, 2019
9.
9 of 21
My wife’s pregnancy has her with swollen hands, so I have to make sure things get done. #BlackFathersMatter pic.twitter.com/fgiIBU6s1Y— The Money Man | LC (@LawrenceCainJr) January 13, 2019
10.
10 of 21
@RodriquezKhaliq I thought you'd appreciate this. "Fathers walk their kids to school program! (Cleveland,Oh) My nephews are a part of this program walking their Kids to school. There are positive Black Men visible in the Black community & homes. pic.twitter.com/Bf1SuQCVcU— TreVel 🎙🎼 (Music Is Life) (@Randydapsalmist) September 22, 2018
11.
11 of 21
#blackfathersmatter pic.twitter.com/1Ih3SaZu3Y— Charles C. Primas (@cprim72) June 9, 2019
12.
12 of 21
Black Fathers matter! Brushing teeth with Daddy!! @NewEdition @NewEditionBET @WOODY_THEGREAT @TheEllenShow #blackfathers #BlackExcellence @TheShadeRoomm pic.twitter.com/xhpnbCVeTX— Material Girl (@bombshellslam) September 10, 2018
13.
13 of 21
When you’re away at work and dad sends you this 😭😊😭🥰🥰🥰🥰why is my son so cute #blackfathers pic.twitter.com/Z8SIyarVkk— Ddh (@diamond_oh) June 11, 2019
14.
14 of 21
#Repost @blackvegantube— HABESHA, Inc. (@HABESHAINC) June 6, 2019
・・・
This made me smile. #blackfathers have always existed!!! The narrative is changing.🙏🏿 Ase’
_#blackfathers#blackdads#blackmen#blackmenmatters
VIA: @moorland_native
Via @vintage_vegan_ pic.twitter.com/O5o09BF3gR
15.15 of 21
16.
16 of 21
Promoting our young Black fathers one post at a time! ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/VjSoRpELrC— EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) August 3, 2018
17.
17 of 21
Black fathers, we see you, we appreciate you and love you. Thank you for help raising Kings🤴🏾and Queens 👸🏾. Let’s kill the stereotypes! #BlackFathers #GroomNGlory pic.twitter.com/HXZeLhme7F— Groom N' Glory (@GroomNGlory) April 11, 2018
18.
18 of 21
#BlackFathers my bundle of joy😭😍👨👧💕 pic.twitter.com/fqyQp7v2Ii— KD (@TrenchBoyKd) March 24, 2018
19.
19 of 21
#BlackFathers— Ace (@Ace_2984) March 22, 2018
Beautiful trend!
Shout out to all father's who taking care of their kids. Salute!
Because most of us wasn't raised with no father in the house, doesnt mean we cant be great dads and love our kids!!
This is my son and myself having fun during the snow storm! pic.twitter.com/TMoudfT2eY
20.
20 of 21
For the 1x. I love this lil girl more than anything #BlackFathers pic.twitter.com/oaz4qHovX7— SOLID. (@skreetlilb) March 22, 2018
21.
21 of 21
Magic I tell you! Black fathers are Magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/ACySNY6E1S— Nangi (@nangi_noruka) April 11, 2017
Virginia Teacher Sues Student For Racism After Having Bananas Repeatedly Left At His Doorstep was originally published on blackamericaweb.com