Kanye West Drops Out As Coachella 2022 Headliner, Travis Scott Also Will Be A No-Show

The past few months for hip-hop icon Kanye West have felt like one emotionally unstable rollercoaster to witness, not to mention making for some rather head-turning headlines.

Surprisingly enough though, Ye has chosen to keep quiet in recent weeks — a 24-hour Instagram suspension & booted GRAMMYs performance may have played a part in that —  and it looks like he’ll be staying quiet on the music side as well after reports are now saying the College Dropout emcee is dropping out of his anticipated headlining set at Coachella scheduled to begin next weekend.

TMZ broke the news of Ye’s cancelled trip to Coachella Valley, which also means scheduled special guest Travis Scott will also not be in attendance. As many are aware, Scott was one of the original headliners for 2022, even before Ye, until the tragic events at his Astroworld Festival last November persuaded the fan-favorite festival to drop him from the lineup. This news comes not too long after an unconfirmed report that suggested Kanye told ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he was “going away” for a while to get help after various public stunts that put his shaky mental health at the forefront.

So far, their relationship seems to be civil at best after the two were spotted together at their son Saint’s soccer game last week (March 27) but clearly doing their best to avoid eye contact or any verbal communication.

No word yet on who will be replacing Kanye at Coachella 2022, which currently still has pop sensation Harry Styles, reunited EDM vets Swedish House Mafia and recent GRAMMYs stage-stealer Billie Eilish to look forward to. Let’s hope Ye takes this down time to focus on his own inner peace.

Take a look at what fans will be missing out on at this year’s Coachella Festival below:

 

