Report: Beauty Entrepreneur And Pioneer AJ Crimson Passes Away

Beauty pioneer and makeup entrepreneur AJ Crimson is reportedly dead. The self-taught celebrity makeup artist and founder of AJ Crimson Beauty is known for his work with celebrity clients Regina King, Amerie, LeToya Luckett, Keyshia Cole, Missy Elliott, Angela Bassett, and Raven-Symoné. Crimson’s products have been featured in Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, Esquire, and more.

Tributes to Crimson began pouring out late last night with friends and colleagues taking to social media to express their melancholy over the heartbreaking news. Details about his death are limited, but what isn’t limited are the countless stories of his bright light. He will surely be missed.

We spoke to Crimson in 2020, when he opened up about his vision for AJ Crimson Beauty. “My vision for AJ Crimson Beauty was luxury cosmetics with Black women in mind first. As a makeup artist, my entire career I gravitated to luxury products for my clientele. Yet there weren’t always products at that level that worked with some of my more melanin-rich clients. I thought it was a shame only drug store options [were] available, so I knew I had to change that,” he said. “I love beautiful things, people, fashion, architecture. The beauty industry sort of found me; I thought I’d be in politics, public speaking or artist management, which are all passions of mine [and] have been involved in, but beauty has taken me all over the world in a very interesting way.”

Crimson last Instagram post shows him walking his followers through his 9 pcs Master Artistry Vegan Fiber Brush Collection.

Details of Crimson’s passing have not yet been confirmed.

