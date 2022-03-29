The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

By now, everyone has seen or heard about the infamous slap delivered to Chris Rock’s face by way of Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday. It’s been an ongoing topic of discussion for the past 48 hours, and with each new reaction another extension to the story seems to be unfolding.

The latest comes by way of fellow comedian actor Jim Carrey, who not only detested the act of violence but also found issues with Hollywood as a whole for applauding Will Smith as he went on later that night to accept the top honor of “Best Actor.”

Speaking with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, the A-list funnyman made it clear that he found Will’s actions to be no laughing latter. “I was sickened by the standing ovation,” Carrey says of Smith’s “Best Actor” win for his leading role in King Richard (seen above), going on to add, “I felt like Hollywood is just spineless, on mass, and it just really felt like this is a really clear indication that we’re not the ‘cool club’ anymore.”

He went on to say that if it were him in Rock’s place, Will would be getting sued for $200 million because, in his words, “you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

Although Carrey says he has no personal ill-will towards, well, Will — he made sure to add that Smith has “done great things” — overall he feels the incident overshadowed the other winners and “cast a pall” over the entire night in general. Given the virality of it all, which is already being deemed simply as “The Slap,” we might just have to agree with Ace Ventura on this one.

Listen to the Jim Carrey’s full comments on the situation via CBS Mornings below (starting at the 4:00 mark), and let us know of you agree with The Mask or if you’re riding with The Fresh Prince on this one:

Jim Carrey Slams Will Smith’s ‘Post-Slap’ Oscar Win: “I Was Sickened By The Standing Ovation” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com