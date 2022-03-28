National News
HomeNational News

Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith

Maybe we should be asking more Black women who live with alopecia how they feel about what happened Sunday night.

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
US Representative from Massachusetts Ayanna Pressley speaks...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

One interesting thing about the debate we’re all having about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock during the Oscars 2020 award show is how little of the discussion revolves around how Jada Pinkett-Smith felt about Rock’s joke. We all saw her reaction. We saw the “now, why am I in this?” look mixed with a profound tint of clear hurt and embarrassment. Whether Will was putting on airs or not by hitting that Oscars stage…and then Rock, we know that there are a million loving husbands out there who, if they had seen that same look on their wives’ faces, would have been ready to throw hands.

At the very center of this story is how Jada felt at that moment, and we’re not really talking about that. It’s probably because we’re not bothering to look at this story through the lens of someone who grapples with an ailment that changes the way they look.

Maybe we should be asking more Black women who live with alopecia how they feel about what happened Sunday night.

Oh sh**, you know who has alopecia? Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

According to Politico, following the smack heard around the world and beyond (and by “beyond” I mostly mean Twitter), Pressley tweeted her response to the debacle. She praised Smith’s actions while reminding everyone that the autoimmune condition is real and jokes about it are trash.

“#Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you #WillSmith Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults,” Pressley wrote.

Now, at some point, Pressley must have remembered she’s a whole lawmaker and she can’t be out here consigning what could’ve been an assault and battery charge, so she deleted the tweet. But on Monday, she went back to Twitter to express her views in a way that doesn’t make her look like she’s endorsing an open-hand fade on live TV.

“My life’s work has always been about trauma & healing. I’m a survivor – I don’t endorse violence in any form,” Pressley tweeted. “Let’s talk about what it’s like to live with #alopecia. The deeply vulnerable & difficult moments that our families see. Appreciation post for those who hold us down & support us when we’re at our lowest points. They see us, fully. #IYKYK”

“Our bodies are not public domain,” she continued. “They are not a line in a joke—especially when the transformation is not of our choosing. I’m a survivor of violence. I’m a proud Alopecian. The psychological toll we carry daily is real. Team Jada always. That’s that on that.”

And there you have it. “Team Jada.”

“Team Will” and “Team Chris” have been the trend. That’s the debate we’re having. But who’s on Jada’s team? Who’s really on “Team Ayanna” for that matter? Who’s on the side of everyone who’s engaging with the controversy while suffering autoimmune diseases? While grappling with the ways their bodies changed due to a condition? While living with alopecia and thinking about all the Chris Rocks out there making their lives that much more difficult?

Maybe—just maybe this is about more than whether Will should have smacked Cris or not. 

SEE ALSO:

My Black Heroes Let Me Down At The Oscars And I Feel A Way

I Ain’t Saying Will Should’ve Hit Chris…But I Understand

Justin Bibb - Mayor of Cleveland, OH

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

11 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Continue reading Notable Black Mayors Sworn Into Office In 2022

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

[caption id="attachment_4274473" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: twitter / Cleveland Public Library[/caption] UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. ET, Jan. 11, 2022 Representation is the most efficient path to change. If we are not in the room, how can we be a part of the conversation? Being represented in politics on national level is very important, but if we want to see the changes that we deserve in our communities, it start at the local level. In 2022, black men and women all over the country were elected to represent their cities. Check out some of the black mayors who have been sworn into an office in 2022. Justin Bibb was sworn in as Cleveland’s 58th mayor at the city’s Public Auditorium on Jan 8, 2022. Dubbed Cleveland’s first millennial mayor, the 34-yea-old political phenomenon won the mayoral election by defeating Kevin J. Kelley with 62% of the vote. He’s Cleveland's fourth black mayor and the city’s second youngest. https://twitter.com/clevelanddotcom/status/1479951509173452807 Bibb, who was born and raised in Cleveland, has wanted to be in politics the majority of his life and his journey is quite interesting. He interned for Senator Barack Obama in 2007 and took his first local government job in 2011 as Special Assistant for Education & Economic Development for Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Bibb took his talents to the corporate world in 2015,  becoming the Head of Global Cities Practice at Gallup, traveling, and working in New York and Washington D.C. Bibb returned to Cleveland in 2019 to serve as KeyBank’s Vice President. Although Bibb worked in a corporate capacity, he also had his thumb on the pulse of the black community in his native city. After the shooting death of Tamir Rice in 2014, Bibb co-founded Hack Cleveland, a non-profit that advocates for criminal justice reform using civic technology. During Bibb’s inauguration address he pledged to build a safer, more equitable, and healthier Cleveland. “We can be the Cleveland that young people move back to because there are good jobs, safe streets, good schools, quality grocery stores, good health care,” said Bibb. “We don’t just have to dream about that Cleveland. We can and will work toward that goal every minute of every day.” Police reform is also on the agenda for the Newly elected mayor. He plans to provide police officers with raises, better technology, and more accountability while giving residents a louder voice in how their neighborhoods are policed. https://twitter.com/BibbForCLE/status/1478867463488036869 Bibb also plans to address youth gun violence in the city. He has already met with Police officers, as well as city prosecutors about how to move forward in addressing the violence in Cleveland. Bibb’s hopes to also announce plans to reform the city’s diversion center, which provides treatment to the mentally ill and addicts. Instead of sending them to jail, the center would provide them with treatment instead of prison time. Although Bibb’s plans for the city are ambitious, he’s ready to be the change that Clevland has needed for a very long time. Check below for our list of notable Black Mayors who have been sworn in 2022.

Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith  was originally published on newsone.com

Close