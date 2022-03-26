Ludacris Responds to Omeretta The Greats Atlanta Comments

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Ludacris had some things to get off his chest today! Omeretta The Great dropped her track ‘Sorry Not Sorry‘ where she cleared up what is Atlanta and what is the surrounding areas of the A. Now when the song dropped it started a huge debate amongst all ATLiens.

ATL legend T.I. went on IG Live and had a heated debate with his family on what is and is not Atlanta.

Now another Atlanta legend Ludacris steps in the ring with the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ remix. Check out the song below.

