Black Thought Returns To Lead “School Of Thought” Carnegie Hall Workshop

The lyrically potent MC and entertainer Black Thought is making a return to Carnegie Hall to help young Hip-Hop artists perfect their craft later this spring.

The Weill Music Institute of Carnegie Hall is welcoming back the Grammy Award-winning frontman and co-founder of The Roots to guide six young musicians in a workshop consisting of free classes designed to help them hone their skills. The MC will lead each of the artists in classes of the “School Of Thought” workshop focusing on lyricism, flow, style, and delivery, with producer and DJ Sean C providing assistance. The participants will also dive deep into learning the history of Hip-Hop during the workshop as well as getting intricate knowledge of the music industry through personal membership. All six of the up-and-coming Hip-Hop artists were selected from across the country after an open audition process. This series was previously postponed from taking place last fall.

Black Thought will join the series directly after completing his residency at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., which will run from April 1st to the 3rd. He recently wrapped up a performance in the off-Broadway production of Black No More, a play based on the 1931 Afro-Futurist novel by George Schuyler, with the script written by John Ridley. The “School of Thought” workshop, which will take place from April 4th to the 7th, will end with a public showcase held at Carnegie Hall at the Weill Music Room in the Resnick Education Wing of the venue. Black Thought will lead the workshop invitees in the performant, which will also be livestreamed to audiences at home through Carnegie Hall’s website as well as their Facebook page and YouTube channel. The tickets for the public showcase on the 7th are currently on sale at carnegiehall.org.

Check out the video recap of the first edition of the “School Of Thought” from 2020 below.

