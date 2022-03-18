The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

By now, many have caught on to the tradition that pop icon Beyoncé has upheld for a while now when it comes to showing love on celebrity birthdays with a post of their baby flicks on her official website. It’s since become seen as a sign of approval of sorts from an entertainer that many consider to be one of the greatest of all time.

Also, the irony of it playing into her B’Day era doesn’t go unnoticed either.

Following a hard week for Tamar Braxton given the loss of her sister Traci, the beloved singer received a similar post yesterday for her birthday this past Thursday (March 17). However, Tamar ended up crediting Beyoncé with giving her the laugh she very much needed after King Bey made a king-sized error when she posting the wrong baby photo.

“I wasn’t going to post cause it for sure doesn’t feel like #sttamarsday but, I want to thank @Beyonce for the laugh that I have been searching for since Saturday morning,” she posted on Twitter, also adding, “I’m sure it wasn’t on purpose,but God knows what u need. I love you so much for this SCREAM.” [sic]

For context, Beyoncé mistakenly grabbed a photo that she thought was Tamar, which older sister Towanda Braxton actually posted back in 2015. Of course, had Bey or someone on her team read the caption, they would’ve seen that it was actually the baby photo of Trina Braxton.

We’re so glad that Tamar not only had a sense of humor to see it as an honest mistake, but was able to have a moment of true happiness that took her mind off what we can only imagine is deep sadness for her dearly missed sister. Rest in peace Traci, and have an amazing birthday week, Tamar!

We’ll always love you too, Bey!

Tamar Braxton Has Heartfelt Reaction To Beyoncé Using The Wrong Baby Photo In Her Birthday Shoutout was originally published on blackamericaweb.com