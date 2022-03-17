Mary J. Blige Says No To Having Kids For Now: “I’m Good…I Like My Freedom”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

She’s has a hit new album that reached top 20 on the Billboard 200, a Lifetime film on the way inspired by her classic song “Real Love” and millions of diehard fans across the world. However, one thing R&B legend Mary J. Blige won’t be having anytime soon is a baby — well, at least for now.

During a recent interview with E! Daily Pop correspondent Justin Sylvester, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul gave an honest answer when asked whether she’s looking to upgrade from the auntie life to full mommy mode in the near future. “I’m not there yet, so I’m good,” MJB said between laughs, elaborating on her declaration by adding, “I have nieces and nephews forever, and I’m always watching how people are scrambling around for babysitters. I don’t want to go through that. I like my freedom, I like being able to get up and go and move and do what I want to do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time.”

Although she made sure to add a “for now” in there — who knows what the future may hold! — Mary simply doesn’t believe motherhood will happen for her.

In addition to working on films and the aforementioned release of her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, the “Just Fine” singer also has a blossoming career on television to currently worry about in the role of tough-as-nails matriarch Monet Tejada on Power Book II: Ghost, which garnered her two consecutive NAACP Image Awards for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.”

Although we won’t be seeing a baby Blige or two running around in the immediate future, we’re just glad the Queen is still making music and entertaining the world 30 years into her groundbreaking career.

Check out her full interview with E! Daily Pop below, where she speaks on the story behind her new album title:

