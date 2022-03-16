‘Batavia Karen’ Charged With Two Felonies For Racist Threats Towards Black Michigan Lawmakers

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s amazing what people will say to you when hiding behind a phone. However, some people take things to the point of actually getting themselves in legal trouble.

A 58-year-old woman from Batavia, Ohio found herself hit with two felony charges after sending racist voicemail threats to Michigan lawmakers — not to mention Black queens! – Rep. Sarah Anthony and Rep. Cynthia Johnson.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Sandra Bachman faces more than 20 years in prison after being convicted on one count of false report or threat of terrorism, one count of ethnic intimidation and two counts related to making a threat using a phone.

More details behind the case below, via Detroit Free Press:

“‘This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,’ Nessel said in a statement.

‘Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case.’

Nessel’s office released some of the language reportedly included in the messages. The voicemail left with Anthony included ‘you won’t see the bullet coming’ and suggested someone was coming to Michigan soon.

The voicemail left for Johnson included multiple racist slurs and ominous language predicting her death.

‘We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you…. You’re going to die and I’m happy about it,’ the voicemail allegedly stated.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Bachman’s arraignment is set for March 31 at 8:15 AM in Lansing’s 54A District court, where we hope she’s given exactly what’s deserved. Good riddance.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Batavia Karen’ Charged With Two Felonies For Racist Threats Towards Black Michigan Lawmakers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: