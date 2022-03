Texans are feeling the pain at the pumps as gas prices continue to Go Up!

97.9 THE BEAT in partnership with LAW BOSS Michael Uvalle will help ease the pain by offering our listeners a chance to win a $100 worth of gas to fill up your gas tank! Tune in to JAZZI BLACK 9AM and 11AM 3PM WITH P-SKILLZ, AND 7PM WITH HOLLYWOOD ZAY!!!

BE CALLER 9 AT 1 844 – 787 -1979 WHEN ASK YOU TO CALL IN!!!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: