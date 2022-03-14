Struggle Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Tells Judge He’s “Struggling” To Make Money

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Looks like the most famous snitch in Hip-Hop history is about to find himself broke and vulnerable to the karma he’s been throwing out into the universe as Tekashi 6ix9ine has told a judge that he’s going through the monetary motions right now.

According to Complex, Tekashi is currently fighting a civil lawsuit stemming from an incident he was involved in back in 2018 in which he and his Trey Nine Blood homies ambushed Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier in Manhattan and robbed them of their belongings. Tekashi and company believed the men were down with J. Prince’s Rap-A-Lot Records crew as they were embroiled in a war of words at the time. They were not. Tekashi admitted to the crime as part of his deal with prosecutors during the racketeering trial.

Now the men want Tekashi to pay up for the incident, but Snitch9ine is claiming that not only is his pockets light, but his future looks bleak as far as the rap game goes.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled,” 6ix9ine claimed, per court documents obtained by Complex.”

Yeah, he probably won’t be seeing the kind of money he was seeing at the height of his “King of New York” days when he was cool with 50 Cent and whatnot.

Tekashi also says that his deal with TenThousand Projects expired just last month, and his merchandise deal also went away.

“I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest,” he states in the documents. “However, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped.”cWith all these things going on, how can Tekashi afford 24/7 security? No wonder he hasn’t been calling out any rappers lately.

Ultimately Tekashi informed the judge overseeing the civil case that any judgement against him would “surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment and hardship of the family members who rely upon me.”

Well, you reap what you sow, right?

Umm…

