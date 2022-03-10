National News
HomeNational News

Bethune Cookman Senior Angel Edwards’ Quest To Empower Black Communities Through Voting Rights

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the main groups energizing the fight for equality.

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Angel Edwards-Bethune Cookman

Source: Angel Edwards / iOne Digital

The political strength of students at HBCUs has created change for decades in this country. 

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the main groups energizing the fight for equality. 

In Selma, Alabama, Bethune Cookman student Angel Edwards is continuing that legacy. The senior, who is majoring in political science, took on the challenge of being a part of the 57th anniversary of one of the most important events in American history. 

Bloody Sunday along with the 54 mile March from Selma to Montgomery, the Capitol of Alabama, helped raise awareness about the struggles of voting for Black people in this country. It led to Congress passing the Voting Rights Act in 1965 that helped eliminate legal barriers for Black people in voting. 

Edwards who is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated was able to get down to Selma through a connection with Black Voters Matter Fund, an organization whose goal is to increase power in our communities through voting. Students like Edwards are passionate about preserving Black History and making sure the culture is protected. 

“It will bring tears to my eyes when I see that bridge because I’m in love with our history, our culture, and our power,” said Edwards. “They are steadily trying to Kill the other side of the story… the fact that every time there is an advance in Black history, an advance in Black momentum, it’s shut down or local laws go up to combat something or [create] mass confusion about a topic.. it brings interest to me just to bring clarity to it. That attack on Black history is what drives my force in uplifting it and validating it.” 

Edwards is aware of just how influential the power of young Black people can be when it comes to creating change. She wants to dissect why Black people are perceived as a threat to White people and bring power to our community. 

“I see myself moving forward in diversity and inclusion. That is where my passion is right now. I want to understand why Black power threatens white people,” said Edwards. “It is only through conversation and getting out in the community and having those tough conversations with everybody so that you can include every perspective.” 

While she has a heart for her community, she doesn’t see herself as a politician. She is in the community focusing on building relationships and building power rather than just gathering votes. For Edwards, the overall goal is to generate conversation and hopefully provide clarity for people. 

This opportunity for her to be in Selma is likely one she won’t soon forget. The chance to place yourself in the footsteps of pioneers is noteworthy in itself but doing that in the presence of Black excellence just makes the experience even sweeter. 

“This is The Who’s who of Black people,” said Edwards. “Black leaders, Black philosophers, Black students, HBCU students, PWI students, everybody. Being around that kind of energy, those kinds of people who want to make tangible change and those kinds of people who want to make things shake…that’s really where the passion is.” 

SEE ALSO:

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading A New Generation In The Fight For Voting Rights

How HBCU Campus Culture Has Changed During The Pandemic

 

US-HISTORY-RACISM-POLITICS-RIGHTS

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

22 photos Launch gallery

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Continue reading Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

Bethune Cookman Senior Angel Edwards’ Quest To Empower Black Communities Through Voting Rights  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Close