Who is Tariq Nasheed? Here’s What We Know About The Controversial Media Personality

Who is Tariq Nasheed? Well, if you’re wondering. He’s been causing quite a stir on the internet for some time now with his controversial takes on Black American politics, dating, and systemic racism among other topics. Nasheed, who also goes by the name “Tariq Elite” and “King Flex,” recently published his fifth book, Foundational Black American Race Baiter: My Journey Into Understanding Systematic Racism, that dives into some of his arbitrary perceptions of race relations.
According to his IMDB page, the Detroit-born Birmingham-bred media personality left the deep south for the West Coast at the age of 17, after he “scraped up a $125 plane ticket.” Los Angeles served as the backdrop of his formative years as he studied various cultures, customs and forged new relationships that would help him break into the world of entertainment. Nasheed came into the industry swinging with his bold, explicit, and sometimes offensive points of view.
He’s written a series of controversial books on relationships
After gaining a wealth of street knowledge from “older hustlers” around Los Angeles, Nasheed pieced together what he learned from his cultural studies and psychology books and began developing what he referred to as “G.I.C.2 ” techniques, which stands for the game, intelligence, and common sense, squared.
Under his K-Flex persona, the 47-year-old author expounded upon his relationship theories in his first book, “The Art of Mackin”, which was published in 1999. Nasheed claimed that it was the first how-to book that taught men how to attract women by using certain techniques to get what they wanted, and without using deceitful tactics. “Whether it is sex, money or companionship, this book teaches men what to say, verbatim, in order to reach their intended goal,” the book boasts in its bio. “The Art of Mackin” sold over 250,000 copies and was a New York Times Besteller His follow-up piece, “Play Or Be Played,” was catered towards women trying to learn “the game.”
In 2008, he released a controversial book called “The Art of Gold Digging,” a step-by-step booklet for the self-proclaimed gold digger, to learn how to get what they want from men. The book also cleared up misconceptions and stereotypes that are often associated with women wanting men to supply them with their desired tastes. Additionally, Nasheed has written a few other books including “The Elite Way: 10 Rules Men Must Know In Order To Deal With Women” and “The Mack Within.”
Unfortunately, at times, Nasheed has used dangerous rhetoric in the past when talking about related topics. The contended author has sparked criticism for preaching what he calls the “negro bed wench mentality.” The spitfire media personality has used the term on multiple occasions when addressing Black women who have dated interracially on his Youtube channel and radio show. Historically, “Bed wench” was used as a term during slavery to disparage Black women who were raped by their masters.
From relationship enthusiast to filmmaker
Eventually, the author and internet personality transformed some of his controversial theories into films. Most notably, Nasheed was recognized for his Hidden Color docu-series that uncovers “the real and untold history of people of color around the globe.” Through in-depth interviews with historians, scholars, and social commentators, the film discusses why certain cultural contributions from African and aboriginal people were scrubbed out of history books. The film claims to reveal the truth about the Moors, the truth about the great West African empires, and the first original image of Jesus Christ. The third installment of the series explored how institutional racism impacted areas of law, public policies, and rules that provided the foundational building blocks of systemic racism.
More recently, Nasheed released a controversial doc called “Buck Breaking,” a project that explores how society strives to emasculate Black men through an “LGBTQ agenda.” The documentary has been heavily criticized.
He describes himself as the “World’s #1 Race Baiter”
The social activist claims to be the “World’s #1 Race Baiter,” and Nasheed sees himself as a proponent against white supremacy and racism towards the Black community.
However, his esoteric views landed him in hot water this year after the topic of immigration came up. Nasheed joined a Twitter Spaces conversation titled “How Does Immigration Benefit Black Americans.” The topic was about how immigration policies affect African immigrants. Somehow, the writer and filmmaker argued that African immigrants blocked opportunities from Black Americans, alleging that the community regularly discriminates against Foundational Black Americans, who he views as the originators of the United States. The comment bubbled up so much drama on Twitter, that it went trending. Many critics claimed that his statement was xenophobic.
SEE ALSO:
Who Is Kirk Franklin’s Son And Why Is Their Relationship So Strained?
Who Is Brittany Renner? The Unapologetic Social Media Influencer With Tons Of Game
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
Who is Tariq Nasheed? Here’s What We Know About The Controversial Media Personality was originally published on newsone.com