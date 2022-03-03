“I’m In Love With A Stripper” – The District Breakers: Clean & Dirty Podcast [LISTEN]

In this 1st episode DJ Jo’Iyce, DJ Schemes and DJ 5’9 sat down with Rennitatted, a top stripper from Stadium night club. She discusses how her group pulled in a million dollars in Miami and only came back home with $1200 plus more! Stream this full episode now & new episodes drop every Thursday!
