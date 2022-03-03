Two Men Charged With Felony Murder After Man Found Dead In Doorway Of Detroit Building

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Detroit has an unfortunate reputation for being one of the most dangerous cities in America, and unfortunately many residents of the Motor City are set on keeping that tradition going.

Two men added to the bubbling crime rate recently after being charged with murder when police discovered a man dead in the doorway of a building on Greenfield Road over on the city’s west side.

According to officials, Detroit police got a call around 11:34 PM last month on a Thursday (Feb. 24), where they eventually discovered 52-year-old Albert Williams suffering from gunshot wounds. He soon was pronounced dead on the scene.

Here’s what authorities believe caused the man’s death below, via ClickOnDetriot:

“Police said Williams had gotten into a verbal argument with Delron Devall Black Jr., 28, and Kenneth Cecil Daniel, 30, both of Detroit.

At some point, the argument escalated and Black fired a handgun, fatally injuring Williams, authorities said.

Black and Daniel are both accused of robbing Williams before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Black is charged with felony murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and three felony firearm violations.

Daniel is charged with felony murder and armed robbery.”

Black and Daniel are being held on $1 million bond, cash/surety. If they manage to get released, both will be required to wear a GPS tether. They have a probable cause conference set for March 10 and a preliminary examination a week later on March 17. We’ll continue to pray for the city of Detroit and hope that incidents like this diminish drastically until, in a perfect world, we can rid the city of crime permanently. In the meantime, stay safe Motor City!

