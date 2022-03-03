Cheyney University Set To Create More Diverse Teachers In Pennsylvania

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Cheyney University is looking to create a pipeline for more diverse teachers in the Pennsylvania school system.

According to Chalkbeat, Last week at a Board of Education Philadelphia school district officials talked about statistics that showed a 200% increase year over year in teacher resignations along with numerous other problems that the school district was facing when it comes to educators.

The meeting also takes place at a time when the ratio of students to teachers of color in Pennsylvania is among the worst in the nation. And in a Philadelphia School District where there is a drastic need for more diverse representation to connect with students, Cheyney could be a crucial asset.

Cheyney is the oldest historically black college and university (HBCU) in the country and has been offering opportunities to Black students for decades. The collaboration among Cheyney, the School District of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Department of Education, and the Community College of Philadelphia could be another way to help the HBCU with its mission. The program will track students who are in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades, and encourage them to go into teaching. To apply to the program, a student has to be a graduating senior with a minimum GPA of 3.0. The student must also achieve at least 1,000 or higher on the SAT.

“A lot of people don’t know, but I did my undergrad at Cheyney studying business and economics because I thought that was something I really wanted to do at that time,” said Joyce Abbott who attended Cheyney University’s graduate program for elementary education and is the inspiration behind the new hit comedy “Abbott Elementary”. “But the love for teaching has always been a part of my life with my family.”

“I will tell you a lot of the stronger teachers in Philadelphia obtained their education degree from Cheyney,” Abbott continued, according to Chalkbeat. “They would go into schools and just be phenomenal. And that was a direct result of the instruction and training they received from Cheyney.”

District officials say that they will dedicate resources to help improve the number of diverse teachers who are hired in their schools and remain at their schools.

Cheyney President Aaron Walton thinks Cheyney could help with these issues. The school has a summer program called Aspire to Educate or A2E and it could help inspire high school students to consider a career in education. There is no cost for the program and it’s built to show students the benefits of teaching.

The problems with finding diverse teachers exist in more places than in the state of Pennsylvania. According to a recent report from the Pew Research Center, about 79% of U.S. public school teachers are white; Black teachers accounted for about 7% of the country’s teaching force, while Latino teachers accounted for 9%, and Asian American teachers 2%.

The need for Black teachers is crucial because oftentimes they can bridge the gap for many Black students and connect with them in meaningful ways. Representation matters and will always be a vital part of creating opportunities for underrepresented communities.

“A lot of times in their neighborhood they don’t see a lot of positive role models,” Abbott said. “And as a Black teacher, you can relate to the things they are going through.”

ALSO SEE:

Pennsylvania Cops Shoot And Kill 8-Year-Old Black Girl, Black Teen Gets Blamed And Charged With 1st-Degree Murder

Texas School Board Member Getting Death Threats For Racist Comments About Black Teach

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 49 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 49 2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 2 of 49 3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 3 of 49 4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 4 of 49 5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 5 of 49 6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 6 of 49 7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 7 of 49 8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 8 of 49 9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 9 of 49 10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 10 of 49 11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 11 of 49 12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 12 of 49 13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 13 of 49 14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 14 of 49 15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 15 of 49 16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 16 of 49 17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 17 of 49 18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 18 of 49 19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 19 of 49 20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 20 of 49 21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 21 of 49 22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 22 of 49 23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 23 of 49 24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 24 of 49 25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 25 of 49 26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 26 of 49 27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 27 of 49 28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 28 of 49 29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 29 of 49 30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 30 of 49 31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 31 of 49 32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 32 of 49 33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 33 of 49 34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 34 of 49 35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 35 of 49 36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 36 of 49 37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 37 of 49 38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 38 of 49 39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 39 of 49 40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 40 of 49 41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 41 of 49 42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 42 of 49 43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 43 of 49 44. “Roots” by Alex Haley 44 of 49 45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 45 of 49 46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 46 of 49 47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 47 of 49 48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 48 of 49 49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

Cheyney University Set To Create More Diverse Teachers In Pennsylvania was originally published on newsone.com