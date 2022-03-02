Happy National Read Across America Day: Christina Milian Reads Her Favorite Dr. Seuss Book To Children Experiencing Homelessness

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Happy National Read Across America Day! The day was established on Mar. 2 to celebrate and honor the life and birthday of Dr. Seuss author, Theodore Geisel. Actress, singer and songwriter Christina Milian teamed up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books to commemorate “Hats Off to Reading,” an annual celebration that encourages the love of reading in young kids, and The Birthday Party Project with a very special reading of her favorite Dr. Seuss book, Green Eggs and Ham.

The Birthday Party Project is a national non-profit organization that creates birthday experiences for children experiencing homelessness. During the month of March, for every monetary donation made, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books will gift one book to the organization. Milian’s reading was specially created for the kids of The Birthday Party Project to enjoy, but Dr. Seuss fans everywhere are invited to check it out as well.

“I’m so inspired by the work The Birthday Party Project has done to make a difference in the lives of kids experiencing homelessness,” Milian shares in a statement about the project. “Their mission to ensure that every child knows that they are worth celebrating really resonates with me, as I’m a mom of three and fully understand that moments like this matter. I’m proud to support their mission and help spread some joy with this fun reading of one of our family’s favorites Green Eggs and Ham!”

In addition to the donation campaign throughout the month, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books set out to give the gift of reading to kids experiencing homelessness and transition through a financial donation to The Birthday Party Project. Additionally, they will provide a selection of Dr. Seuss books as birthday gifts for “birthday kids” at The Birthday Party Project’s agency partner-hosted parties, as well as a selection of Dr. Seuss books and a Happy Birthday to You! Big Book to use for story times and parties at participating agencies. There will also be a special edition promotional printing of Dr. Seuss’s Happy Birthday to You! activity booklets for a year’s worth of “Birthdays in a Bag,” a program The Birthday Party Project started during the pandemic to keep celebrations going without in-person events.

Watch the special 7-minute reading featuring Christina Milian below.

Learn more about The Birthday Project and donate here.

