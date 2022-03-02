Houston Man Facing Assault Charges For Shooting Restaurant Workers Over BBQ Sauce

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s a well-known fact that many people don’t play when it comes to their food, but there’s never an excuse to get homicidal over a mistake when it comes to ordering a meal.

A Houston man apparently didn’t see it that way though, and now he’s currently being held in jail with no bond after he shot at employees of a barbecue restaurant all because they failed to provide him with an adequate amount of BBQ sauce.

36-year-old Andre Thomas is currently facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglar of habitation following the January 2022 incident at hand. Jill Wells with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office says it all occurred at a Dickey’s BBQ Pit on Shady Drive. Thing started off normally as Thomas picked up his order and left, but soon took a turn when he noticed something was missing. “Then, he calls the restaurant angry and upset because they did not give him enough BBQ sauce in his to-go order,” Wells said, also adding, “Now, he’s verbally threatening them [saying] ‘I’ll come back and shoot up the place.’” Although he didn’t return to follow-up on his threat per se, Thomas also never actually left the parking lot.

Take a look below at what happened next, via Click2Houston:

“‘He waited for them to leave,’ Wells said. ‘He was by some nearby gas pumps waiting for them to leave.’

Investigators say Thomas followed the workers down the road and fired shots into their car.

‘He strikes one of the complaint victims five times, breaking a bone in their arm,’ she said. ‘The other victim, thank goodness, was not shot.’

Thomas is a felon who was already out on bond and facing five other felony bonds at the time of the shooting.

Now, he’s back in jail. All because of BBQ sauce.”

As expected, the judge in this case revoked Thomas’ previous bonds without question. His past charges date all the way back to 2009, including retaliation, harassment, felon in possession of a weapon, assault of a peace officer and assault on a family member.

We hope he enjoys prison food, because there’s a good chance he won’t be tasting BBQ sauce for a long time.

