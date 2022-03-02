Lizzo Talks Being A ‘Body Icon’ In People’s Women Changing the World Issue

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lizzo’s presence has undoubtedly changed the face of the body positive movement. Ever since the Grammy-Award-winning artist stepped on the scene, unapologetically flaunting her body and twerking with her peers, she’s sparked the conversation of how much is too much to bare for plus-size women. Now, the Truth Hurts crooner gets candid about her role in spearheading the body positivity movement in People’s Women Changing the World issue.

Is Lizzo changing the world? Absolutely. She is the first to stand up to naysayers who believe she is too big to be this confident. In the interview she explains that she is in fact a body icon, despite the negative commentary from the critics.

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” she tells People. “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard.” She added, “and one day that will just be the standard.”

Body icon, indeed. Lizzo’s platform allows other plus-size women to be free from society’s unimaginable and somewhat unattainable beauty standards. Her confidence causes people to question their own biases, sparking the conversation of how we view beauty, health, and the human body.

“Okay, we all know I’m fat. I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?” she said.

You can read more about Lizzo and how she’s changing the world here.

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo Announces New Dance Competition Series ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

Lizzo Flaunts Her Curves For The Gram In A Body Positive Post ‘I Gained Weight. I Look TF Goodt’

Lizzo Is Keeping Us Inspired With Her Body Positivity Posts

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Lizzo Talks Being A ‘Body Icon’ In People’s Women Changing the World Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: