Jussie Smollett Requests Retrial Or Reversal Of Guilty Verdict In Infamous False Hate Crime Case

Although the now-infamous Jussie Smollett hate crime trial had seemingly come to an end back in December 2021 with a guilty verdict served to the former Empire star, it now looks like the disgraced actor is seeking vindication in the form of a reversed decision or a whole new trial to prove his innocence.

As reported by TMZ a few days ago, Smollett is sighting discrepancies with the initial jury selection process as a reason for his request to either be issued a not guilty verdict on disorderly conduct for faking a police report or a new trial in Chicago where he was residing during the alleged January 2019 attack. In the docs, he claims the court violated his constitutional rights by preventing the defense from being able to participate in jury selection.

Mere details below, via TMZ:

“Jussie claims his lawyers were not allowed to ask questions of potential jurors … and his defense claims the jury pool for the high-profile case was tainted.

He’s also claiming prosecutors showed a pattern of racism in selecting jurors.

In the docs, Jussie’s defense also claims the judge wrongfully barred the media and public from the courtroom … and he says prosecutors pressured witnesses to give false testimony.

That’s not all … Jussie’s legal team also says the judge wrongfully limited the defense questioning of witnesses.”

We’re not sure if a new jury will change the fact that Jussie more than likely staged the attack on himself after hiring two Nigerian American brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, to wear MAGA hats, put a noose around his neck and pour bleach on him. Based on the evidence shared during the initial trial, all signs pointed to wrongdoing on Smollett’s end. However, only time will tell — may the saga continue!

