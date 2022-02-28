Radio One Exclusives
Ohio Proud Boys VP Caught On Camera Hurling N-Word Around Before Punching Black Woman In The Mouth

26-year-old Andrew Walls has been charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated and assault after he was caught on camera punching a Black woman in the mouth after repeatedly using the n-word.

Protesters Gather In New York City To Rally Against Vaccine Mandates

Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

There’s a reason the Proud Boys putting some Afro-Cuban sunken place weirdo on its leadership team hasn’t convinced anyone that it’s not a white nationalist group. They behave like they’re Black Lives Matter’s arch-nemesis (even though BLM treats them more like a D-list villain nobody but dedicated comic book nerds ever heard of) and Antifa (even though it’s not a real organization), and their membership includes an ex-cop who was among a group of cops accused of beating a Black man in his driveway sometime before the ex-cop and other Proud Boys attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot full of angry whites attempting to lynch Black votes.

Now, a white man in Akron, Ohio, has been caught on camera calling a Black woman a “n****r b**ch” just before punching her, and that white man just happens to be the vice president of the Proud Boys’ Akron chapter.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the Black woman and her friend were walking along the sidewalk in the city’s Highland Square neighborhood late Saturday night when they saw a group of white men fighting. (Oh, what to do about all this white-on-white crime?) 26-year-old Andrew Walls was among those in the Caucasian clash when he spotted the Black woman and immediately shouted, “F***ing n***rs.” Right after his first n-word-on-sight outburst, he told the Black woman, “N****r b**ch, shut your mouth,” just be for he’s seen on camera punching her in the mouth, after which bystanders stepped in to protect her.

According to the Beacon, the woman’s father said Walls dragged his daughter into the street by her hair after punching her and that she suffered a concussion and a split lip during the attack. Walls was also spotted with a gun under his shirt.

So, Wallswho turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon, because, for some reason, violent white men who attack Black people are often not arrested at the scenehas been charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated and assault and authorities say he could face additional charges due to the racial slurs and the severity of the Black woman’s injuries.

“The investigation is actively ongoing to determine if additional charges are appropriate,” Capt. Dave Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department, said.

Walls’ use of racial slurs has police considering an ethnic intimidation charge, but I’m not sure what there is to consider. Wondering if it’s a hate crime when a white person uses a racial slur while physically attacking a Black person is like watching a fire burn a cross on a negro’s lawn and wondering if it’s hot, or if the KKK has been there, or if the KKK is racist.

So yeah, if the Proud Boys is trying to shed its white supremacist image, it might want to do something about all the proud white supremacists in its ranks.

[caption id="attachment_4104720" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: APU GOMES / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:00 a.m. ET, April 21, 2021 With the high-profile nature of Breonna Taylor's killing on March 13, 2020, she has all but come to symbolize police violence against Black women. But the truth is that the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in a hail of police bullets blindly fired into her home during the botched execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant is far from the only Black woman who has been victims of cops in instances of preventable violence. And even though police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. That initially was the case for Taylor, worse home was incorrectly targeted for drugs in search of a man the Louisville Metro Police Department already had in custody. When her boyfriend suspected the unannounced cops were burglars, he legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260196437784174592?s=20 As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and there were no drugs at the home. Still, the police charged Taylor's boyfriend with attempted murder. None of the officers involved was required to wear body cameras. On Tuesday as Black communities breathed a sigh of relief that George Floyd's murderer was found guilty on all accounts, Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl was killed at the hands of police in Columbus, Ohio. Police released dash cam footage of the treacherous shooting which showed police responding to a physical altercation outside of a Columbus home. Reports surfaced that Ma'Khia called the police to the residence because she was fearful of her safety. Footage shows police approach the home as a group of young people standing in a driveway. The video appears to show Bryant as she pushes or swings at an individual who falls to the ground. Bryant then seems to swing a knife at a girl who is seated on the hood of a car. Police fire what sounds like four shots at Bryant, fatally striking her. Bryant's shooting comes in the wake of back-to-back excessive force shootings in Columbus resulting in the deaths of three men, Miles Jackson, Casey Goodson Jr., and Andre Hill. Her family launched a GoFundMe as an effort to raise funds for legal fees. The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October 2019 when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183407222262398977?s=20 Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.” That followed last year's shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed. That is, not to mention Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland and so many others. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName makes sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

