Ohio Proud Boys VP Caught On Camera Hurling N-Word Around Before Punching Black Woman In The Mouth

There’s a reason the Proud Boys putting some Afro-Cuban sunken place weirdo on its leadership team hasn’t convinced anyone that it’s not a white nationalist group. They behave like they’re Black Lives Matter’s arch-nemesis (even though BLM treats them more like a D-list villain nobody but dedicated comic book nerds ever heard of) and Antifa (even though it’s not a real organization), and their membership includes an ex-cop who was among a group of cops accused of beating a Black man in his driveway sometime before the ex-cop and other Proud Boys attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot full of angry whites attempting to lynch Black votes.
Now, a white man in Akron, Ohio, has been caught on camera calling a Black woman a “n****r b**ch” just before punching her, and that white man just happens to be the vice president of the Proud Boys’ Akron chapter.
According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the Black woman and her friend were walking along the sidewalk in the city’s Highland Square neighborhood late Saturday night when they saw a group of white men fighting. (Oh, what to do about all this white-on-white crime?) 26-year-old Andrew Walls was among those in the Caucasian clash when he spotted the Black woman and immediately shouted, “F***ing n***rs.” Right after his first n-word-on-sight outburst, he told the Black woman, “N****r b**ch, shut your mouth,” just be for he’s seen on camera punching her in the mouth, after which bystanders stepped in to protect her.
According to the Beacon, the woman’s father said Walls dragged his daughter into the street by her hair after punching her and that she suffered a concussion and a split lip during the attack. Walls was also spotted with a gun under his shirt.
So, Walls—who turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon, because, for some reason, violent white men who attack Black people are often not arrested at the scene—has been charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated and assault and authorities say he could face additional charges due to the racial slurs and the severity of the Black woman’s injuries.
“The investigation is actively ongoing to determine if additional charges are appropriate,” Capt. Dave Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department, said.
Walls’ use of racial slurs has police considering an ethnic intimidation charge, but I’m not sure what there is to consider. Wondering if it’s a hate crime when a white person uses a racial slur while physically attacking a Black person is like watching a fire burn a cross on a negro’s lawn and wondering if it’s hot, or if the KKK has been there, or if the KKK is racist.
So yeah, if the Proud Boys is trying to shed its white supremacist image, it might want to do something about all the proud white supremacists in its ranks.
#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police
1. Ma'Khia Bryant
1 of 16
Paula Bryant tells me her 16 year-old daughter Ma’Khia Bryant was an honor roll student and a sweet child. Ma’Khia was shot and killed by a @ColumbusPolice on Legion Lane at 4:30p today. pic.twitter.com/0FfbQVEgSD— Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 21, 2021
2. Atatiana Jefferson
2 of 16
"The tragic death of #AtatianaJefferson demands yet again a fully transparent investigation and accountability." -SPLC's Interim President & CEO Karen Baynes-Dunning. https://t.co/fHKMWIK3KE— Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) October 14, 2019
3. Pamela Turner
3 of 16
Pamela Turner has been identified as the 44-year-old grandmother of 3 who police killed in Baytown, Texas on Monday night. #PamelaTurner https://t.co/m5K2GlN7PO— NewsOne (@newsone) May 14, 2019
4. Korryn Gaines4 of 16
5. Yvette Smith
5 of 16
A Bastrop Co. Deputy is indicted for murder for the shooting death of Yvette Smith. Hear from her twin on @KVUE at 6 pic.twitter.com/cHmp2MC15u— Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) June 18, 2014
6. Miriam Carey
6 of 16
PETITION: Transparency Into The Miriam Carey Shooting Death. 90 signatures still needed! Please sign & share. https://t.co/EToumicn8H pic.twitter.com/LxZ04E6EnK— Shykia Bell (@ShykiaBell) October 27, 2016
7. Shelley Frey
7 of 16
Five years ago, #ShelleyFrey, a young mother of 2 girls, was shot by an off-duty police officer in Houston, TX. Today, we #SayHerName. pic.twitter.com/4GTHlgaxXq— African American Policy Forum (@AAPolicyForum) December 6, 2017
8. Darnisha Harris8 of 16
9. Malissa Williams9 of 16
10. Shantel Davis
10 of 16
Protest Held In Brooklyn At Church Ave Over Police Shooting Of Shantel Davis pic.twitter.com/pivdRC8FRU— Luna (@TheLunaInverse) July 14, 2016
11. Rekia Boyd11 of 16
12. Aiyana Stanley-Jones12 of 16
13. Tarika Wilson
13 of 16
Tarika Wilson #sayhername #SuperBowl #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/TM6CpTxw9w— Delaney Williams, a motherfucking Unicorn (@AuthorDelaneyW) February 3, 2019
14. Kathryn Johnston
14 of 16
Atlanta now says will release police reports on Kathryn Johnston shooting and one other to Citizen's Review Board. Board chair is shocked.— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 7, 2009
15. Kendra James
15 of 16
Memorial planned to mark 10-year anniversary of Portland police fatal shooting of Kendra James: http://t.co/TmzUNsT5WP— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) April 30, 2013
16. Tyisha Miller
16 of 16
Twenty years ago today Tyisha Miller was killed by Riverside police officers, who fired 23 shots. Today, few know her name. https://t.co/bTeiKmm7qQ— Jennifer Medina (@jennymedina) December 28, 2018
