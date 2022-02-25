Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Florida House Passes “Don’t Say Gay” & Anti-CRT Bills That Limit Lessons On Race & Gender

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

It goes without saying that children are the leaders of our future, and the topics they’ll soon choose to fight for and believe in ultimately start to develop on a grade school level. Sadly, censorship when it comes to what is taught in elementary schools across the nation has reached new heights recently for all the wrong reasons.

To provide a timely example, House Representatives in Florida have recently ruled in favor of two separate bills that may have detrimental effects on how race, sexuality and gender as it relates specifically to LGBTQ+ youth is taught in the Sunshine State.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Both the HB 7, also known as the “Individual Freedoms” bill, and HB 1557, which some refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, were approved by the Republican-dominated state House according to the Tampa Bay Times. While conservatives have praised it as a move that will give more control to parents over what their children are taught in the classroom, opponents argue that it will have a harmful effect on under-represented groups by potentially “whitewashing” Black and Native American history on one end while also erasing LGBTQ visibility altogether on the other.

More on the HB 7 bill below, via Tampa Bay Times:

“The main point of the bill, proponents said, is that teachers should not try to “indoctrinate or persuade” students, or to instruct students to feel guilt, anguish or psychological distress based on the actions of others. Some Floridians have complained that children have been taught about privilege and responsibility based on race, equating it with “critical race theory” — a college-level field of study — and demanded it not take place in K-12 schools.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

In regards to HB 1557, teachers will be prohibited from “instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or otherwise if not age-appropriate,” although the ramifications of what is “age-appropriate” weren’t explicitly laid out in the bill. Openly gay State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, aimed to explain the negative nickname given to the bill, stating, “We call it the ‘don’t say gay’ bill because it prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity,” further adding, “But members, this bill goes way beyond the text on the page. It sends a terrible message to our youth, that there is something so wrong, so inappropriate, so dangerous about this topic that we have to censor it from classroom instruction.”

Both controversial bills will be sent to the Senate for final rulings on Monday, and we can only hope this doesn’t have an adverse affect than what’s intended. Overall, no student should be limited in any way when it comes to their education.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Another Old White Dude Proves He Doesn’t Understand Critical Race Theory

15 photos Launch gallery

Another Old White Dude Proves He Doesn’t Understand Critical Race Theory

Continue reading Another Old White Dude Proves He Doesn’t Understand Critical Race Theory

Another Old White Dude Proves He Doesn’t Understand Critical Race Theory

[caption id="attachment_986698" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Win McNamee / Getty[/caption] Pat Robertson is 91 years of age and something of a massive media figure due to his long career as a televangelist, but he clearly doesn’t know a thing about critical race theory (CRT). In a recent viral video clip, Robertson warns that the teaching of CRT will make “people of color” rise up against their oppressors and grab the “whip handle” in his words. The publication Right Wing Watch posted a story featuring a video of Robertson from the set of The 700 Club in an episode that aired this past Thursday where the famed televangelist framed critical race theory as incorrectly as we’ve seen in recent weeks, adding to a streak of white folks who are almost purposefully missing the point of CRT. From Right Wing Watch‘s story depicting what Robertson had to say about critical race theory: “What is it?” Robertson said. “That the people of color have been oppressed by the white people, and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and that therefore the people of color have to rise up and overtake their oppressors. And then, having gotten the whip handle—if I can use the term—then to instruct their white neighbors how to behave. Now, that’s critical race theory.” “This is the way the communists take over; they try to destroy the children,” he added. “It is a monstrous evil. And you hear, ‘Oh, critical race theory, that’s OK.’ No, it’s not. [You don’t] want to have your children in the third grade indoctrinated into a hate group so that he’ll wind up hating people or hating himself. And so the white people are supposed to feel guilty, and they’re supposed to have white guilt, and the people of color are supposed to cleanse them of that guilt by taking over. It is a monstrous evil.” Right. The response from conservative pundits and the media towards CRT has been something of a trainwreck to witness as the stark misunderstanding of the theory lends itself to turning CRT into a catch-all term for liberals hating and demonizing all white people. Of course, CRT is far more elaborate than that simple assessment and the study of systemic racism isn’t a call to arms from the left to rise up against anyone. In fact, CRT as an academic field of study could prove useful for both sides to come to an understanding but if conservative talking heads and right-wing activists continue to stoke the fears of the unwitting while creating thin strawman arguments, then this current trend of painting the theory as evil might only escalate further. We’ve grabbed some reactions from Twitter regarding Pat Robertson’s odd breakdown of critical race theory, which can be viewed below. https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1408437120457392128?s=20 — Photo: Getty LATEST POSTS: [display-posts posts_per_page="3"]

Florida House Passes “Don’t Say Gay” & Anti-CRT Bills That Limit Lessons On Race & Gender  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Close