These 4 Cities Offer The Cheapest Rent For Black Families Looking To Relocate

It might be tough finding a nice place to settle down in the U.S. as a family, especially when there are so many factors impacting the world, from high rent prices and inflation to safety and job security. Luckily there are a few sweet nooks around the good ole U.S. of A that are still affordable and might be great for first-time parents or married couples looking to expand their family trees. These states offer great rent prices and a few of these locations are emerging into booming hubs that will provide a wealth of thriving entrepreneurial and economic opportunities for families and couples. If you fancy warm weather or prefer the changes of the season, these four states are perfect for Black families or couples who are on a mission to find a new safe place to call home.
San Antonio, TX
Sunny and warm San Antonio, TX is becoming a popular destination for Black families and couples to settle down. There’s so much to do in the bustling city from visiting tourist attractions like the Alamo and San Antonia River Walk to the city’s family-friendly state fairs. Rent prices are extremely cheap too. According to Rent.com, a one-bedroom in the big city goes for as little as $1078 a month. Looking to buy a home in the area? Business Insider notes that the median home price is $200,667. That is perfect for first-time homebuyers or families who want to purchase real estate, but who don’t want to break the bank.
Orlando, Florida
Ahh, we can just smell the Atlantic Ocean sea breeze as we speak. Orlando might be calling your name if you’re hoping to settle down somewhere nice and warm all year round. The rent is surprisingly affordable in the O-Town with a one-bedroom studio hovering on average at $1700. Rent.com notes that a 2 bedroom would typically run you $2,459, which could be a bit steep for a couple with children, but if your income permits, Orlando might be the place to be. The city is already a prime destination for families with Disney World being one the largest attractions to enjoy.
Atlanta, Georgia
They don’t call it the chocolate city for anything. Atlanta is becoming a bustling tech and film for Black businessmen and women. With an estimated population of 506, 811, the number is sure to skyrocket within the next few years. You would think the home of big stars like Tyler Perry and T.I. would be super expensive, but prices in the A aren’t too bad considering the area. An average studio goes for $1291 while a one and two-bedroom apartment will cost you anywhere from $1,598 to $2,118.
Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh-Durham is becoming popular with its thriving tech and research industries. The place is home to some tech giants like IBM and Cisco Systems. Not to mention, it’s a hotspot for some of the best universities in colleges in the U.S. including Duke, North Carolina State, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For renters, Raleigh-Durham could be a goldmine with the average rent price standing at $947, Business Insider notes. Looking to invest in some real estate in this thriving city? The median home price stands at $227,814.
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
These 4 Cities Offer The Cheapest Rent For Black Families Looking To Relocate was originally published on newsone.com