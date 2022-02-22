The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Black girl magic will reach an apex this coming April when Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis takes on the role of playing our forever fave First Lady Michelle Obama.

After years of waiting, we now have the trailer for Showtime’s upcoming series The First Lady where Davis embodies Mrs. O in all of her presidential glory.

Although Viola as Michelle won’t be the sole First Lady featured in the show, she appears to be the lead that uses stories of past women in her position, specifically Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford, to establish the confidence within herself.

Take a look at a synopsis for the series below, via TV Line:

“‘The First Lady’ is ‘a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House,’ according to the official description. ‘The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments.’”

Davis is joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, who will play the wife of 38th President Gerald Ford, and Gillian Anderson as the feminist wife of 32nd President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The men will play the backseat this time as supporting characters, with 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland playing FDR, The Dark Knight‘s Aaron Eckhart taking on Gerald Ford and The Handmaid’s Tale actor O-T Fagbenle in the coveted role of Barack Obama.

You’ll be able to catch Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in The First Lady when the series premieres on Showtime beginning April 17. Peep the trailer below:

Here’s Your First Look At Viola Davis As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com