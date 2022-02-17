R. Kelly Has Fired His Chicago Legal Team & Hired Bill Cosby’s Attorney

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

They old saying goes that “birds of a feather flock together,” and it looks like that will soon ring true when it comes to convicted celebrity sex predators R. Kelly and Bill Cosby.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Kelly, who’s preparing for his Chicago sex crimes trial in August, has opted to fire his current legal team and replace them with Cosby’s appellate attorney, Jennifer Bonjean. Already working on an appeal in Kelly’s guilty verdict from the viral New York trial, Bonjean made headlines in the Cosby case when she was able to get his guilty verdict overturned after the discovery of a non-prosecution deal he signed in 2005 which prevented him from being charged.

“Complicating matters is that Kelly has two co-defendants in the Chicago case — longtime associates Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown — who’ve indicated they will object to further delays.

‘We need this to go to trial,’ Judge Leinenweber told Bonjean, who assured him she would do her best to get up to speed.

Kelly, 54, was convicted Sept. 27 on racketeering conspiracy charges, alleging he used his music career to further a criminal enterprise. The jury found him guilty of 12 individual illegal acts, including sex with multiple underage girls as well as a 1994 scheme to bribe an Illinois public aid official to get a phony ID for 15-year-old singer Aaliyah so the two could get married.

He faces 10 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in May.”

Kelly’s two former lawyers, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, join his three other New York trial attorneys who withdrew their appearances earlier this month. Given that Cosby got off on a once-in-a-lifetime loophole in the law, it’ll be interesting to see what the Chocolate Factory singer thinks she can do in his situation. Time will tell.

