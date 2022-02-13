Texas Restaurant Workers, Singers, Fitness Instructors, Retail Workers and More Are Eligible for Free Child Care

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Service Industry Recovery Child Care program is a little-known program that provides free child care for up to a year for those who qualify and work in the foodservice industry, including grocery stores, bars, and the like. Last October, the Texas Workforce Commission launched the Service Industry Recovery Child Care program that sends childcare funds directly to providers licensed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Single parents must work twenty-five hours a week, while two-parent households must work fifty hours a week. Another requirement is the recipient’s income is required to be at or below seventy-five percent of the state’s median income. The program offers some welcome relief for food service workers already working in stressful positions. Getting time off to take care of a sick child, taking maternity leave, or finding childcare for the night or overnight shifts is near impossible; luckily, in Texas, some child care centers offer after-hour care; however, the list is small.

Income from working in the foodservice industry doesn’t constitute the average cost of childcare. A waitress in Dallas makes a median salary of $19,301, according to Salary.com. Paying for child care in Texas is estimated by Economic Policy Institute to be $9,324 annually, figures that do not include the rising inflation.

Regardless, most parents will take relief where they can find it, and having a program that pays for child care does not only benefit Texas parents but would help parents across the nation. Research conducted by Brookins suggests that a federal subsidy for child care is doable. The cost would be $42 million, a small fraction of the government’s $6.8 trillion operating budget.

More than 11,000 children are in the Service Industry Recovery Child Care Program. Other service industry workers eligible for the program include amusement park workers, singers, musicians, retail salespersons, fitness and aerobics instructors, gaming supervisors, hospitality workers, and stock clerks.

Source: WorkForceSolutionsAmerica.com

