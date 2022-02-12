According to TMZ, rapper Kodak Black is being treated after being shot in L.A. outside of an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert. The concert took place in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center. After the show celebrities gathered for an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Celebrities on the guest list included Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Drake, Lil Baby, Amber Rose, Hailey and Justin Bieber and many more.
At approximately 2:45 AM, Kodak Black was standing outside of the party with rapper Gunna and Lil Baby when a fight broke out. Allegedly someone in Black’s camp crew got jumped and Black jumped in to help. Shots were fired by an unknown person hitting Black in the leg.
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021
1. DMXSource:Victoria Said It/Carissa McGraw 1 of 12
2. Young DolphSource:StarterCAM / Hotspotatl.com 2 of 12
3. Black RobSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Biz MarkieSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Shock GSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Prince Markie Dee of The Fat BoysSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Slim 400Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. Chucky TrillSource:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Lil Loaded
9 of 12
10. 18veno
10 of 12
11. Baby CEO
11 of 12
12. Boog The Bandit
12 of 12
The Latest:
- Mobbing: Suge Knight Calls Into ‘Million Dollaz Worth Of Game’ Podcast, Calls Out Kanye West [Video]
- Rapper Kodak Black Shot Outside a Justin Bieber After-Party
- University of Alabama Removes Name Of Building Honoring A KKK Leader
- Exclusive: Sevyn Streeter Talks New Year, New Music With Young Jas!
- The 2Pac Hologram Is Reportedly Set To Return For 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
- Mary J. Blige Talks ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Album, Super Bowl Performance & More With Skip Cheatham
- (Listen) Community Calendar – SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman Talks Helping Minority Own Businesses And More!
- Money Expert Jini Thorton Is Helping You Save Money This Valentine’s Day
- Jerry Harris Of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison After Guilty Plea In Child Porn Case
- Tucker Carlson Thinks Joe Biden Is Ignoring White Opioid Addicts By Distributing ‘Crack Pipes.’ TF Is Wrong With Carlson?
- Black Love And COVID: Couples Reflect On The Trials And Tribulations Of Pandemic Love
Rapper Kodak Black Shot Outside a Justin Bieber After-Party was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com