Yo! It’s always a good time when we can catch up with Sevyn Streeter. Just ahead of her show at The Houston House of Blues on Friday night (February 11), Streeter tapped in with our very own Young Jas on IG Live. There was major love in the comments – shotout to H-Town for showin’ out – and Sevyn had plenty to say about music, her personal life and much more!

Check out the interview below.

Exclusive: Sevyn Streeter Talks New Year, New Music With Young Jas! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

