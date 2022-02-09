Dem vs. Rep: Joyce Beatty Says Hal Rogers Poked Her Then Said “Kiss My Ass” Over Train Ride Mask Request

We all know that things can get pretty brutal when it comes to political debates between Democrats and Republicans, but the proverbial sparring usually stay in the ring and tends not to spill outside of current events.
However, Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty recently had to call out GOP lawmaker Hal Rogers after he personally disrespected her on various levels, first by putting his hands on her and then by cursing at her while throwing out an offensive phrase that many of us have heard or admittedly said to someone before.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Beatty hopped on Twitter yesterday (seen above) to give emphasis on her rude encounter with Rogers, writing, “Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my ass.’” Her post included another tweet within the thread, which read as follows: “This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe.” She summed up her comments with one final message, tweeting, “. @RepHalRogers , when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Surprisingly enough, he did just that a few hours after she made the interaction public, writing via his own Twitter account yesterday, “This afternoon, I met with @RepBeatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost.”
Do you buy into the sincerity of his apology, which only came after Congressional Black Caucus members met at the front steps of the House steps to demand Rogers apologize for “assaulting” Beatty? We’re all ears to hear what you have to say about this.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Cardi B Has Stopped Talking Politics: "I Was Tired Of Getting Bullied By The Republicans"
Cardi B Has Stopped Talking Politics: "I Was Tired Of Getting Bullied By The Republicans"
1. Cardi B shares her hopes and dreams for America in new interview with Joe Biden for @ElleMagazine
1 of 7
Cardi B shares her hopes and dreams for America in new interview with Joe Biden for @ElleMagazine. pic.twitter.com/AsgievjbDa— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2020
2. She better run for president when she turns 35
2 of 7
She better run for president when she turns 35 https://t.co/TcSfYLGeah— Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 15, 2020
3. I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.
3 of 7
I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.— Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019
4. You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!
4 of 7
You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019
5. Thank you @iamcardib for your support! New York: polls close at 9 p.m. get out and vote! #TeamCynthia
5 of 7
Thank you @iamcardib for your support! New York: polls close at 9 p.m. get out and vote! #TeamCynthia pic.twitter.com/IFIznBHXAT— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 13, 2018
6. Thanks to @iamcardib for calling attention to the importance of Social Security.
6 of 7
Thanks to @iamcardib for calling attention to the importance of Social Security. pic.twitter.com/bJdt9Oxzzf— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018
7. I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment
7 of 7
I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020
Dem vs. Rep: Joyce Beatty Says Hal Rogers Poked Her Then Said “Kiss My Ass” Over Train Ride Mask Request was originally published on blackamericaweb.com