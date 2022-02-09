Soccer Star Kurt Zouma Has His Cats Taken Away Following Viral Animal Abuse

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Nobody is exempt from animal abuse, especially when it comes to the cat lovers out there.

UK soccer phenom Kurt Zouma of West Ham United F.C. made it on the bad side of Team Feline when a video went viral recently that showed him kicking and even slapping his own pet cats.

Thankfully, authorities have since taken action and removed the animals from his possession.

The hard-to-watch clip (seen above) was first posted a few days ago, and even shows the 27-year-old French footballer encouraging a child to get in on the abuse by picking up one cat as Zouma goes in for an open-handed slap. TMZ Sports got into contact with The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, with a spokesperson telling the outlet, “The two cats are now in RSPCA care,” also adding, “Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats.” The organization also confirmed that both cats have been seen by a veterinarian and will remain in RSPCA care while an investigation commences.

Zouma did make a public apology, saying there was “no excuse” for his behavior, but also adding that the cats were “perfectly fine.”

The negative press has seen a lot of pushback in the West Ham star’s professional and personal life. Zouma got booed every time he touched the ball at his most recent game against Watford F.C. yesterday, and many post on his Instagram that have the comments turned on are messages of disappointment, heartbreak and cleverly-placed cat emojis.

In the event that Kurt Zouma can get past this controversy with his career intact, let’s hope he keeps his feet on the soccer balls and not animals of any kind.

