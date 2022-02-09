Kanye Now Wants That Old Thing Back With Kim: “God Please Bring Our Family Back Together”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Based on well-known statistics, common behavioral trends for people with Bipolar Disorder include mood swings that can change by the day or even by the hour — the medical term for this is referred to as “rapid cycling.”

Kanye West, the hip-hop superstar that’s been very public with his diagnosis, unfortunately seems to be exhibiting examples of rapid cycling when it comes to his now-failed marriage to reality TV maven and mother of his children, Kim Kardashian. In less than two months, we seen him gone from publicly vying for reconciliation with Kim, then getting into a whole new relationship with actress Julia Fox, and most recently warring with Kim via social media over an invite to one daughter’s birthday party in addition to their oldest child’s presence on TikTok.

Earlier this morning, Ye yet again revisited his thoughts of reconciliation by making a post on Instagram to ask God for another chance to be with his wife and kids.

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” Kanye wrote on a picture he reposted (seen above) from Kim’s latest cover story on the U.S. edition of Vogue Magazine. In the article, the KKW Beauty CEO talks candidly on the steps she’s made on a personal level in the midst of her public split, telling the publication, “For so long, I did what made other people happy, and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy.” She went on to add, “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

TMZ reports that Kanye made the IG post while boarding a commercial jet out of Los Angeles, which the outlets assumed gave him ample time to think things over while, we’d assume, reading the issue of Vogue that he may have picked up from an airport newsstand. Just assuming, of course.

We hate to see a marriage fail, especially someone from the Black community, but can Kanye truly be forgiven for the constant attacks we’ve seen him throw at Kim via social media? Do we know if they’re even over or will tomorrow be another reason to rant? Let us know what you think.

