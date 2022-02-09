Radio One Exclusives
Nelly Apologizes For Intimate Video That Leaked On His Close Friends Instagram Story

The Beat DFW Daily Video
Florida Georgia Line Performs At Honda Center

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

I guess the secrets that Nelly said that can’t leave Cancun was a lie.

Yesterday, Nelly was trending on social media after a 53 second video of a women pleasuring him, was shared to his ‘Close Friends’ on Instagram.

In a statement to TMZ, Nelly issued an apology to the women who was featured in the video.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Nelly’s camp claims that his account was hacked and will do a thorough investigation.

[caption id="attachment_3655648" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mat Hayward / Getty[/caption] Whewww Chile! Nelly has twitter talking after a video of a woman giving him oral sex started circulating, and not in the best way. Nelly was getting the super gawk gawk 3000! While you didn’t see Nelly’s face, you saw hers. The almost three minute long sex clip showed and exposed all of Nelly’s man parts as the unknown woman performed fellatio. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Allegedly the video was posted to Nelly’s Instagram story by accident for his 3.3 million followers to see. After the post went live on his story, it was quickly deleted. And chilee once, Twitter got ahold of this, the tweets started tweeting. Lol someone commented, “Ashanti really had to love him” and “It’s not giving what I thought it’d give,” an obvious jab at his penis size. RELATED: Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sex Tape RELATED: Jill Scott Sex Tape Rumor Runs Wild, Twitter Was Way Too Excited Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! https://www.instagram.com/p/CZuVuAbAGcj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

