Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

White Chicago Teacher Of 41 Years Fired For Saying The N-Word In History Class

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Doing anything for four decades straight can essentially classify you as an expert in that field, especially if that profession is being an educator. Teachers specifically are expected to be shining examples for their annual pupils, from how they speak to the language they use to convey academic lessons.

A teacher of 41 years at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Chicago, Illinois completely contradicted that theory when she decided to use the controversial N-word during a lesson on racist sports teams names in her World History class.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The incident of great racial debate occurred last Friday at the all-girls Catholic school in Chi-Town’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood, where teacher Mary DeVoto attempted to explain why the Washington Redskins, now Washington Commanders, is such an offensive name. In an ironic twist, she ended up being racially offensive herself by comparing it to the N-word, only she decided to give it the “hard R” and actually say the slur.  In fact, she used it multiple times.

More on how the situation came to a head below, via The Chicago Sun-Times:

“A student was recording the lecture for later note-taking and the video was quickly sent through the school. Later that day, the administration moved to suspend DeVoto, and following a meeting Monday, terminated her position.

During meetings with the school administration, DeVoto said she used the N-word again while trying to explain the situation.

In a statement announcing DeVoto’s termination, the administration said the firing was made more necessary because of a subsequent conversation with the teacher in which the same racial slur was communicated in its entirety several times despite clear and formal directives to stop.

‘The N-word is never acceptable in any gathering of, or setting with, the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas,’ the school said.

DeVoto told the Sun-Times she was just trying to make things clear to administrators but would never use the word again.”

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

DeVoto tried to clear her name by telling the Sun-Times, “You can’t just talk about wonderful things in history, we have to talk about the underbelly,” but also admitting her wrongdoing, adding, “But I agree, I did not present that lesson well and it wasn’t conducive to the learning experience for my students. I am mortified and want to fix it.”

Her plan is to hopefully get the school to rehire her so she can apologize to her students and use the whole situation as a “learning opportunity.” A Change.org petition has even been set up to support her initiative.

Given DeVoto’s decades of educational experience at the school, do you think she deserves a second chance or does her longtime tenure make the offense even worse? Let us know your thoughts on this.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Spotify CEO Capes For Avid N-Word Slinger Joe Rogan, Says “Silencing” Won’t Happen

10 photos Launch gallery

Spotify CEO Capes For Avid N-Word Slinger Joe Rogan, Says “Silencing” Won’t Happen

Continue reading Spotify CEO Capes For Avid N-Word Slinger Joe Rogan, Says “Silencing” Won’t Happen

Spotify CEO Capes For Avid N-Word Slinger Joe Rogan, Says “Silencing” Won’t Happen

[caption id="attachment_1124000" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] Spotify is currently contending with a public relations nightmare as its big podcast grab, The Joe Rogan Experience, and its controversial host are in hot water. With backlash coming in the form of artists leaving the service along with criticism from subscribers, the CEO of the popular streaming service apologized to his staff but added that he won’t be “silencing” Rogan. Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, issued an internal memo to his staff regarding Rogan, who has come under fire for hosting guests that offered opinions that many felt were harsh, off-base, and even medically dangerous. Further, Rogan has attracted the ire of many after a collage video of him firing off the “n-word” in rapid succession went wide. Axios obtained a copy of Ek’s memo, sharing his views that he stands apart from Rogan’s words and topic matter but that he doesn’t see a need to take the platform down in its entirety. From Spotify by way of Axios: “I think it’s important you’re aware that we’ve had conversations with Joe and his team about some of the content in his show, including his history of using some racially insensitive language. Following these discussions and his own reflections, he chose to remove a number of episodes from Spotify. He also issued his own apology over the weekend. “While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more. And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress. “Another criticism that I continue to hear from many of you is that it’s not just about The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify; it comes down to our direct relationship with him. In last week’s Town Hall, I outlined to you that we are not the publisher of JRE. But perception due to our exclusive license implies otherwise. So I’ve been wrestling with how this perception squares with our values. Rogan apologized to Spotify for all of the bad press he’s garnered them while adding that his platform is all about sparking conversation and differing thoughts. Rogan’s bread and butter in the podcast game are his brash takes and edgy guests, gaining him a massive following in that space which obviously led to Spotify granting him a $100 million deal for exclusive rights to air the program. On Twitter, folks are reacting to Daniel Ek’s words regarding the issues with Joe Rogan. We’ve got those reactions below. — Photo: Getty

White Chicago Teacher Of 41 Years Fired For Saying The N-Word In History Class  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Close