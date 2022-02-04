Kanye Is Hot With Kim Kardashian

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like there is trouble in paradise. Kanye is currently not seeing eye to eye with Kim Kardashian. Press play for the details, as to the newest matter of trouble within the couple’s

relationship. Kim K at the same time accuses Ye for over stepping his father boundaries and adding more public drama on top of the recently filed divorce. Bottom line Ye doesn’t want his

daughter on the Tik Tok.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: