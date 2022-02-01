The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lately it feels like LA artist Blxst has been featured on quite a few hit records that’ve dropped over the past few months, but today the rapper/singer drops a solo joint to show and prove he can more than hold his own on a dope cut.

In the black-and-white visuals to “About You” Blxst finds himself in some relationship drama before wooing his woman off her feet and getting back to Black Love. If it were only that easy sometimes.

Doja Cat meanwhile finally releases a clip for her hit “Get Into It” and uses a sci-fi theme to that Star Trek fans will probably appreciate. Real random but it is what it is.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yo Gotti featuring FBG Cash, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

BLXST – “ABOUT YOU”

DOJA CAT – “GET INTO IT”

YO GOTTI & FBG CASH – “DOLLA FO DOLLA”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “RICHER THAN MY OPPS”

NLE CHOPPA – “SHOTTA FLOW 6”

2KBABY – “BREATHE”

ROCKO BALLIN – “CHOPPA SING”

DOE BOY – “I A DO IT”

Blxst “About You,” Doja Cat “Get Into It” & More | Daily Visuals 2.1.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

