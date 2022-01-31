Rick Ross ft. Willie Falcon & The Dream “Little Havana,” Ella Mai “DEMU” & More | Daily Visuals 1.31.22

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Last December Rick Ross dropped his 11th studio LP in Richer Than I Ever Been and though it hasn’t generated as much buzz as his previous 10 albums, it’s still got some heat and Rozay is out to let everyone know.

Dropping a new visual for the Willie Falcon and The Dream assisted “Little Havana,” The Bawse enjoys a night out in the town with the aforementioned artists and turn up at the Ball & Chain restaurant much to the delight of the women in attendance.

On the softer side, Ella Mai returns from a long haitus with a new clip for “DEMU” in which she spends time with her boo and sings sweet nothings into his ear before things go south.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from AZ, Briannagh D featuring Jadakiss, and more.

RICK ROSS FT. WILLIE FALCON & THE DREAM – “LITTLE HAVANA”

ELLA MAI – “DFMU”

BRIANNAGH D FT. JADAKISS – “RUN MY CHECK”

AZ – “THIS IS MINE”

DOE BOY – “BIG OH REALLY”

SADA BABY – “SADA WADA”

DAX – “SUPER GREMLIN”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “AFTERLIFE”

