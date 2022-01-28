Kevin Ward, Openly Gay Mayor Of Hyattsville, Has Died From An Apparent Suicide

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Life has been hard for a lot of us lately, and unfortunately some have found things to become so unbearable that suicide feels like the only option.

In a very sad turn of events, it appears that Hyattsville, Maryland Mayor Kevin Ward chose to end his life earlier this week by way of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Officials for the City of Hyattsville confirmed the news via their social media accounts, with Ward having passed away on Wednesday (January 25). “Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville,” the IG statement reads (seen above), also adding, “We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to his family.” WJLA reports that Ward’s body was discovered at Fort Marcy park in McLean, Virginia by officers for the United States Park Police.

More on the life of Kevin Ward below, via WJLA:

“Ward is survived by his husband and two adopted sons. Ward’s introduction on his campaign page reads, ‘I am a husband, father, grandfather, and proud resident of Hyattsville.’

‘I believe in doing the work,’ he wrote on his campaign page. ‘I believe that if I can help someone, then I can change her or his life. This is why I dedicated my career to providing the best technology to education and human services, to help as many as I can.’

Ward was twice elected to Hyattsville City Council and took over as interim mayor in 2021 before assuming the permanent role.”

Ward served as the city’s first openly gay mayor, which garnered him much support and even awards from his community for fearless leadership and striving to make all feel welcomed in Hyattsville.

City Council Vice President Robert Croslin is expected to fill the role as Hyattsville’s Interim Mayor until a permanent replacement is appointed. Ward had only been mayor since last May after receiving 58% of the vote. He and his husband had been Hyattsville residents since 2014.

We send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Kevin Ward. See below for information on his upcoming service and suicide hotline information if you find yourself with similar feelings of despair:

Kevin Ward, Openly Gay Mayor Of Hyattsville, Has Died From An Apparent Suicide was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

