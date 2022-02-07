The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Here’s Your Chance To Win $1000 From KBFB

Enter below for your chance to win!

PROMOTION DATES: The SMS TEXT TO WIN SWEEPSTAKES (the “Promotion”) starts on February 7, 2022 at 12:01am Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on February 20, 2022 at 11:59pm ET(“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by the local Station timekeeping system of the Participating Radio One Stations listed in the table below (“Participating Radio Stations”, “Participating Stations”, “Station”, or “Sponsor”). Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Promotion.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: