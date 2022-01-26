The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Bakari Sellers has a new children’s book entitled “Who Are Your People,” aimed at teaching African American children about their roots and heritage. The book is available just about everywhere books are sold. While we had him on the line we had to ask him about the important issues you should care about and the important next steps we must take regarding the John L. Lewis Voting Rights Act block and his thoughts on the battle to keep rap lyrics out of the courtroom with the new bill that Jay-Z, Meek Mill and more are backing called “Rap Lyrics On Trial.”

Bakari Sellers Talks New Book, Voting Act Block, & Rap Lyrics On Trial was originally published on themorninghustle.com

