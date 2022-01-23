Cuban Doll Talks New Single “Don’t Talk,” Who She’s ACTUALLY Influenced by, What’s her Type + More!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Cuban Da Savage stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry about her latest single “Don’t Talk.” The Dallas Rapper talked about her new project that’s coming out this year as well as some collaborations we can look forward to in 2022. After being in headline for the past few weeks Cuban sets the record STRAIGHT about who she’s truly influenced by. We also talked about what she’s looking for in a partner. This was truly the Texas girl meet up! Cuban also gave us a big hint to the theme of her upcoming project…To find out what the clue was head to the interview to get the Lemonade!

