Did You Know That ‘Blacks for Trump’ Founder Maurice Symonette Was Reportedly In A Violent Cult?

It goes without saying that anything related to Donald Trump is in some sort of way attached to controversy, and apparently that rings true when it comes to “Blacks For Trump” founder Maurice Symonette.

A 2020 report from The Intercept resurfaced recently that claims Symonette was allegedly part of a violent Miami-based cult under the leadership of Yahweh ben Yahweh. The report claims Yahweh and his “Temple of Love” followers conceived a plot to sacrifice 14 white people for an initiation ritual under a Hebrew Israelite belief system. Symonette, at the time going under the name Maurice Woodside, was one of the followers charged in two murders but managed to get acquitted.

More on Symonette’s loyalty to Yahweh ben Yahweh below, via The Intercept:

“His online sermons and writings suggest that he still sees himself as a follower of the cult leader, who died in 2007. In July, for instance, he declared on Facebook that he had received a divinely inspired cure for Covid-19 from the late cult leader. ‘I Michael can teach & give the World & Pres. Trump the Conquerer of Pharaoh the gift from YAHWEH BEN YAHWEH which is the true cure for Corona,’ Symonette wrote. Before turning over this cure, he added, ‘we must remove the Conquered Pharaoh Magician’s FAUCI.’”

His support for Trump and Yahweh coincided in another Facebook post from 2019 where he pleaded for the former President to pardon his now-deceased cult leader in exchange for votes that would guarantee Trump’s re-election for the next 12 years. If that wasn’t farfetched enough, he went on to claim that Trump’s political rise was preordained, writing, “in 1984 Yahweh said that Trump is the Prophecy of the European King Cyrus who will help Deliver us out of Babylon & vindicate God’s People!”

It appears this all came to a head recently after “Blacks For Trump” trended on Twitter a few days ago following a recent Trump rally in Arizona where many attendees could be seen wearing T-shirts adorned with the tagline. Many felt it was staged being that supporters were in view of the camera as the controversial ex-U.S. President gave his first speech of 2022.

Although it’s not surprising that Trump would once again attract such a “decorated” character, we truly hope he doesn’t revert back to his alleged sadistic ways of belief.

Believe it not, Donald Trump gained a portion of his votes from Black people during the 2020 election. But what was it about his fear-mongering, disrespectful banter and obnoxious behavior that enticed these Blacks for Trump to cast their vote in his favor? A National Exit Poll conducted by the New York Times found that 18% of the Black men who did vote for Trump said that they appreciated his toughness and his ability to appear strong under pressure. Rappers like Kanye West and 50 Cent supported and coddled the former president for his semblance of power and bravado. Remember back in 2018, when Kanye took to Twitter and said that both he and Trump shared "dragon energy," even going so far as to call the turbulent former leader his "brother"? Take a look at any Trump rally over the last four years and especially in the past few weeks and you'll find a few Black folks peppered throughout the audience's sea of mostly white followers. 45's melanated believers come from all different kinds of backgrounds from politicians to conservative news reporters to average everyday joes like Maurice Woodside, who is also known as "Michael the Black Man," according to the Washington Post. https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1446963827950735366?s=20 Since 2016, the hardcore Trump supporter has been seen posted behind the former reality TV star's shoulder at a number of rallies holding a bold sign that reads, "BLACKS FOR TRUMP." At times Michael can be seen wearing a shirt proclaiming the conviction that "TRUMP & Republicans Are Not Racist." His Trump gear often includes a nod to his wild conspiracy website called Gods2.com. He has reportedly called former president Obama "The Beast" and he's even referred to Hillary Clinton as a Ku Klux Klan member. Michael began to grow popular amongst Trump and his cronies for his unwavering support, but after reporters did a little bit of digging into his past, the Florida native's record revealed that he had previously stabbed a man from Louisiana named Leonard Dupree in the eye with a sharpened stick while he was serving in a Black supremacist religious group. Who knew that was a thing, right? Michael spoke about the incident during an interview with href="https://audioboom.com/posts/6232241-maurice-symonette-proprietor-of-blacksfortrump2020-com-explains-some-controversial-comments-on"> Chicago's WLS-AM in 2017. "I belonged to Yahweh Ben Yahweh, and he was not violent; he was a black man that was destroyed by the Clintons because we were black and prominent and doing things positive, as they have attacked all-black organizations," he explained.He then when on to add that he was proud of Trump for conquering "the Kingdom of Babylon", with his election win that year, adding that he had "delivered everybody out of the sure hands of death." Michael isn't the only Black person who has shown an odd amount of support from Trump over the years.We already know about the likes of Ben Carson, Candace Owens and Paris Dennard, to name but a few Blacks who have long been riding for Trump. But they're far from the only Blacks for Trump, as shown by the growing, sunken list below.

Did You Know That ‘Blacks for Trump’ Founder Maurice Symonette Was Reportedly In A Violent Cult? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com