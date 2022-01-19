Radio One Exclusives
Morehouse College Develops New Institute To Study Issues That Affect Black Men

Many consider the prestigious Morehouse College to be a favorite amongst the handful of HBCUs across the nation. One of the many reasons why is because of the educated Black men that graduate from the school each year to become prime examples of Black excellence in their respective communities.

The Atlanta-based university is now developing a new institute that will further assure that issues affecting many Black men throughout the world don’t go unnoticed.

According to a press release shared by Morehouse, the Black Men’s Research Institute will dedicate time exclusively to studying issues shared by many Black men from a personal, cultural, social and economic perspective. Areas across the world where those problems are the most prevalent will get primary focus.

“Funded through a four-year grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the BMRI is designed to facilitate learning and community engagement as well as research. The institute, in partnership with Morehouse’s Africana studies and history department, will serve as a launchpad for the exploration of the first Black masculinities studies minor at a historically Black college or university, along with an online certificate program. The institute also plans to launch an annual symposium, through which a single topic will be explored in-depth, a public lecture series, and acknowledge public and community projects that foster nuanced understanding of policies affecting Black men and their communities.”

The institute will be rooted in Morehouse’s scholarship of the humanities, humanistic social sciences, and the creative arts. A few areas in specific will be diverse Black masculinities, race, class, religion, gender, sexuality, identity, politics relating to policy, history and art among other topics.

You can read up further on the Black Men’s Research Institute presented by Morehouse below, which we’re sure will be revolutionary in shaping the melanated men of our future society:

 

