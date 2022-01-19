Headkrack, Lore’l & Chico Bean Share How They Spent Martin Luther King Day

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Many view Martin Luther King Day as a day of service. A time to give back and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a man who’s legacy and spirit will live on forever. Some use it to rest and reflect on his great courage and work. Dr. King was a baptist minister and a social activist who worked hard for justice and equality.

His activism led the civil rights movement and afforded minorities many of the freedoms that we have today. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968. As the years go by it is important to continue to commemorate this day as well as carry out his mission in action and deed.

The Morning Hustle’s Headkrack and Lore’l as well as guest host Chico Bean share how they spent MLK day as well as discuss how much further we still need to go.

