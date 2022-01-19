Please Join Us At The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears City Of Champions Parade This Saturday January 22nd!

Please join us this Saturday at the South Oak Cliff High School City of Champions Parade presented by the city of Dallas! For information on how to get your business in the parade or for more information please contact Ken Carter at 214-282-6141.
January 13, 2022, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT: Ken Carter
(214) 744-1431 office
(214) 282-6141 cell kencarter@focuspr.com
MEDIA ADVISORY
CELEBRATION OF CHAMPIONS PARADE
HONORING SOUTH OAK CLIFF GOLDEN BEARS
TO BE HELD DOWNTOWN
What: City of Dallas, Dallas Independent School District, South Oak Cliff High School Bear Cave Alumni, and community leadership are inviting all Dallas area residents and supporters of the school to a downtown Dallas parade as the city congratulates the school on it winning the UIL 5A state football championship against Liberty Hill. The victory marks the first time in over 63 years for a Dallas ISD school to win the championship.
Organizers have implemented several precautions for the event to be held including hand sanitizers and masks stations
When: Saturday, January 22, 2022
Grand
Marshalls: Honorable Eric Johnson, Mayor
Cynt Marshall, CEO, Davis Mavericks
Barbara Brown McCoy, Retired Athletic Director, South Oak Cliff High School
Route: Main Street
Start: Main@Peal down Main to Griffin left to Young left to City Hall Plaza
1500 Marilla
Dallas, Texas 75201
Time: Parade start: 10:00 am
Parade ends: 12:30 am
City Hall Plaza Program: 12:45 am
Participating
Schools: • Daniel Webster Elementary School
- Skyline High School
- Charles Rice Learning Center
- Kennedy Curry Academy of Modern Arts
- South Oak Cliff High School
- David W. Carter High School
- Harrell Budd Elementary School
- The School of Business and Management
- Boude Storey Middle School
- Sarah Zumwalt Middle School
- Lincoln High School
- Zan Holmes Middle School
- Elisha Pease Elementary School
- W.H. Atwell Middle School
- Sunset High School
- Oliver Wendell Holmes Middle School
Participating
City Council: • Tennell Atkins, District 8
• Carolyn King Arnold, District 4
Cheer South Oak Cliff High School To Victory At The BIG Watch Party
