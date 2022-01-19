Please Join Us At The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears City Of Champions Parade This Saturday January 22nd!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Please join us this Saturday at the South Oak Cliff High School City of Champions Parade presented by the city of Dallas! For information on how to get your business in the parade or for more information please contact Ken Carter at 214-282-6141.

January 13, 2022, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Ken Carter

(214) 744-1431 office

(214) 282-6141 cell kencarter@focuspr.com

MEDIA ADVISORY

CELEBRATION OF CHAMPIONS PARADE

HONORING SOUTH OAK CLIFF GOLDEN BEARS

TO BE HELD DOWNTOWN

What: City of Dallas, Dallas Independent School District, South Oak Cliff High School Bear Cave Alumni, and community leadership are inviting all Dallas area residents and supporters of the school to a downtown Dallas parade as the city congratulates the school on it winning the UIL 5A state football championship against Liberty Hill. The victory marks the first time in over 63 years for a Dallas ISD school to win the championship.

Organizers have implemented several precautions for the event to be held including hand sanitizers and masks stations

When: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Grand

Marshalls: Honorable Eric Johnson, Mayor

Cynt Marshall, CEO, Davis Mavericks

Barbara Brown McCoy, Retired Athletic Director, South Oak Cliff High School

Route: Main Street

Start: Main@Peal down Main to Griffin left to Young left to City Hall Plaza

1500 Marilla

Dallas, Texas 75201

Time: Parade start: 10:00 am

Parade ends: 12:30 am

City Hall Plaza Program: 12:45 am

Participating

Schools: • Daniel Webster Elementary School

Skyline High School

Charles Rice Learning Center

Kennedy Curry Academy of Modern Arts

South Oak Cliff High School

David W. Carter High School

High School Harrell Budd Elementary School

The School of Business and Management

Boude Storey Middle School

Sarah Zumwalt Middle School

Lincoln High School

Zan Holmes Middle School

Elisha Pease Elementary School

W.H. Atwell Middle School

Sunset High School

Oliver Wendell Holmes Middle School

Participating

City Council: • Tennell Atkins, District 8

• Carolyn King Arnold, District 4

Cheer South Oak Cliff High School To Victory At The BIG Watch Party

