Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Diva’s Daily Dirt: R. Kelly’s Attorney’s Wants Out, Again!

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
US-NEWS-RKELLY-TB

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly’s Attorney’s Wants Out, Again!

 

This isn’t the first time they’ve asked to be recused from the federal case but perhaps it will be the last time. Attorneys Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard have officially filed to withdraw from the case. Greenberg told CNN back in June that he felt that Kelly was “insistent that we work with people who we felt would be rendering ineffective assistance as counsel.”

 

The Feds in Chicago have charged Kelly with videotaping himself having sex with underage girls, paying hush money over the years and intimidating witnesses to cover up his crimes.

 

Urban One Honors

Mike James, Brian Stukes, Patricia McDougal and Earl Gibson

Urban One Honors 2022 Recap

 

The 2022 Urban One Honors was absolutely everything for the culture last night.

 

 

The theme of the event “The Soundtrack of Black America” honored some of our most legendary artists, tastemakers and musicians of all time. What would the Soundtrack to Black America be without the incomparable Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis who received the Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff or Timbaland.

 

 

All of the performances tore the stage up from H.E.R to New Edition members Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant’s tribute to Jam and Lewis. Even DJ Nice brought “Club Quarantine” to the celebration with a dedication to Timbaland!

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America Spotlights Some Of The Greatest in Entertainment

54 photos Launch gallery

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America Spotlights Some Of The Greatest in Entertainment

Continue reading Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America Spotlights Some Of The Greatest in Entertainment

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America Spotlights Some Of The Greatest in Entertainment

[caption id="attachment_1459267" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: TV One / TV One[/caption] LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The 2022 Urban One Honors, presented by T-Mobille was nothing short of amazing. This year’s event, “The Soundtrack of Black America” aimed to put the spotlight on artists both past and present who have left an undeniable mark in the world of music. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning Singer/Songwriter Ne-Yo, the honoree’s for this year’s event include: Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Entertainment Icon Honoree: Jennifer Hudson Music Innovation Honoree: Timbaland Living Legends Honoree: Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff Inspiration Impact Honoree: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Singer Tank hit the stage for an amazing tribute to Grammy-winning songwriters, Gamble and Huff. New Edition members Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant performed a medley of hits from the iconic group, created by Jam and Lewis. Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard took us to church after receiving the Inspiration Impact award and DJ D-Nice brought “Club Quarantine” to the Urban One Honors stage. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! With appearances from Tyrese, Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Vashawn Mitchell, the 2022 Urban One Honors was an event to remember. HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

2021 NBA Finals - Game Three

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Stephen A. Smith Says He Nearly Died From COVID-19

The First Take sports commentator recently shared in detail on his show that his COVID-19 case was “different’ and extremely overwhelming due to an 103 degree fever. He thinks the fact that he is vaccinated saved his life:

“You’re assuming that you’ll have a fever, might have a cough, gonna have that massive headache — but you’ll get over it. In a lot of cases that was the case. In my case it was totally different.”

 

“I had 103 degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat. Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. And it got to a point where right before New Year’s Eve, I was in the hospital into New Year’s Day. That’s how I brought in the New Year.”

 

Well we sure are glad to hear that Stephen A Smith has recovered and is back feeling better.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: R. Kelly’s Attorney’s Wants Out, Again!  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
Close