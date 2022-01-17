Martin Luther King Taught Alot With This One

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Life is short, but also filled with choices and chances. Martin Luther King was no doubt a staple to his community. His legacy has paved the way for many other activist to

plant their on feet on solid ground and take off. He didn’t have many choices growing up due to racism restrictions. But with the chances he made, his followers prospered

in the long term. Equality was a major key piece in Martin’s legacy because he fought for it the most. The I have A Dream speech spoke to a large variety of human race.

But with the speech above about Keep Moving, goes even deeper for those humans who need confirmation to be great in their own way.

