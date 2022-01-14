Listen To RCA Inspiration Artist DOE’s New Single “When I Pray”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

With a voice that has many people saying she’s the next big thing in gospel music, RCA Inspiration artist DOE is making all the right moves in her burgeoning career of serving the Lord through music.

Her latest single “When I Pray” provides both a vocal and visual blessing for anyone that believes all things can be solved when you surrender them to God.

The conviction in DOE’s voice as she sings, “I’m not very eloquent in speech / I don’t always sound holy when I speak” feels relatable being that we’re all works in progress. The message only becomes greater once the chorus kicks in, making it impossible to not feel the spiritual message behind the song overall.

Some might remember DOE from her days as part of the family-oriented gospel group Forever Jones that released three successful albums and even garnered two GRAMMY nominations. Since debuting officially as a solo artist in 2020 with her self-titled EP, highlighted by the song “Brighter,” DOE has found a strength in independence that we hope to see more of as her journey unfolds.

Watch the official music video for “When I Pray” by DOE below, and make sure to also go listen to the single on your preferred music streaming service:

